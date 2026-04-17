تشهد أزمة الفنان المصري محمود حجازي مع زوجته رنا طارق تطورًا جديدًا، بعدما تقدمت ببلاغ رسمي إلى قسم شرطة أول 6 أكتوبر في القاهرة، تتهمه فيه بالتصرف في بعض ممتلكاتها الشخصية دون وجه حق، على خلفية خلافات قائمة بينهما.

تفاصيل الواقعة

وأوضحت في بلاغها أنها كانت قد تركت عددًا من متعلقاتها داخل منزل الزوجية عقب خلاف سابق، ولم تعد إلى المنزل منذ ذلك الحين، قبل أن تتفاجأ بظهور بعض هذه المقتنيات بحوزة أشخاص آخرين.

ظهور المقتنيات في مناسبة عامة

وأضافت أنها شاهدت صورًا متداولة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مع المحامية الخاصة بزوجها في مناسبة عامة وهي ترتدي قطعًا من ملابسها وتحمل حقيبة تعود إليها، وهي نفس الإطلالة التي سبق أن ظهرت بها خلال مشاركتها في مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي.

كما أشارت إلى أن الأمر امتد لظهور ابنة المحامية وهي ترتدي قطعة أخرى من ملابسها خلال المناسبة نفسها، وهو ما دفعها لاعتبار ما حدث تصرفًا غير قانوني في ممتلكاتها الخاصة.

استمرار التحقيقات

وأكدت أنها حررت المحضر رقم 2675 لسنة 2026، فيما تواصل الجهات المختصة فحص البلاغ واستكمال التحقيقات للوقوف على ملابساته واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.