The crisis involving Egyptian artist Mahmoud Hijazi and his wife Rana Tarek has taken a new turn, as she has filed an official complaint with the First October 6 Police Department in Cairo, accusing him of misappropriating some of her personal belongings without justification, amid ongoing disputes between them.

Details of the Incident

She clarified in her complaint that she had left several of her belongings inside their marital home following a previous disagreement and had not returned to the house since then, before being surprised to find some of these items in the possession of other individuals.

Appearance of the Belongings at a Public Event

She added that she saw photos circulating on social media of her husband’s lawyer at a public event wearing pieces of her clothing and carrying a bag that belongs to her, which is the same look she had previously showcased during her participation in the Cairo International Film Festival.

She also pointed out that the situation extended to the lawyer's daughter appearing in another piece of her clothing during the same event, which led her to consider what happened as an illegal act regarding her private property.

Ongoing Investigations

She confirmed that she filed report number 2675 for the year 2026, while the relevant authorities continue to examine the complaint and complete the investigations to clarify the circumstances and take the necessary legal actions.