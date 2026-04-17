تشهد أزمة الفنان المصري محمود حجازي مع زوجته رنا طارق تطورًا جديدًا، بعدما تقدمت ببلاغ رسمي إلى قسم شرطة أول 6 أكتوبر في القاهرة، تتهمه فيه بالتصرف في بعض ممتلكاتها الشخصية دون وجه حق، على خلفية خلافات قائمة بينهما.
تفاصيل الواقعة
وأوضحت في بلاغها أنها كانت قد تركت عددًا من متعلقاتها داخل منزل الزوجية عقب خلاف سابق، ولم تعد إلى المنزل منذ ذلك الحين، قبل أن تتفاجأ بظهور بعض هذه المقتنيات بحوزة أشخاص آخرين.
ظهور المقتنيات في مناسبة عامة
وأضافت أنها شاهدت صورًا متداولة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مع المحامية الخاصة بزوجها في مناسبة عامة وهي ترتدي قطعًا من ملابسها وتحمل حقيبة تعود إليها، وهي نفس الإطلالة التي سبق أن ظهرت بها خلال مشاركتها في مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي.
كما أشارت إلى أن الأمر امتد لظهور ابنة المحامية وهي ترتدي قطعة أخرى من ملابسها خلال المناسبة نفسها، وهو ما دفعها لاعتبار ما حدث تصرفًا غير قانوني في ممتلكاتها الخاصة.
استمرار التحقيقات
وأكدت أنها حررت المحضر رقم 2675 لسنة 2026، فيما تواصل الجهات المختصة فحص البلاغ واستكمال التحقيقات للوقوف على ملابساته واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة.
The crisis involving Egyptian artist Mahmoud Hijazi and his wife Rana Tarek has taken a new turn, as she has filed an official complaint with the First October 6 Police Department in Cairo, accusing him of misappropriating some of her personal belongings without justification, amid ongoing disputes between them.
Details of the Incident
She clarified in her complaint that she had left several of her belongings inside their marital home following a previous disagreement and had not returned to the house since then, before being surprised to find some of these items in the possession of other individuals.
Appearance of the Belongings at a Public Event
She added that she saw photos circulating on social media of her husband’s lawyer at a public event wearing pieces of her clothing and carrying a bag that belongs to her, which is the same look she had previously showcased during her participation in the Cairo International Film Festival.
She also pointed out that the situation extended to the lawyer's daughter appearing in another piece of her clothing during the same event, which led her to consider what happened as an illegal act regarding her private property.
Ongoing Investigations
She confirmed that she filed report number 2675 for the year 2026, while the relevant authorities continue to examine the complaint and complete the investigations to clarify the circumstances and take the necessary legal actions.