تأتي توجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بتمديد أجل وديعة السعودية لدى البنك المركزي الباكستاني بقيمة خمسة مليارات دولار، والإعلان عن تقديم وديعة إضافية للبنك المركزي الباكستاني بقيمة ثلاثة مليارات دولار لدعم اقتصاد جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية الشقيقة، وتعزيز مرونته في مواجهة المتغيرات الاقتصادية العالمية، لتؤكد امتداد الروابط الراسخة وأواصر التعاون الوثيقة بين البلدين، واستمرارية السعودية في تقديم الدعم السخي لتعزيز الاستقرار الاقتصادي في جمهورية باكستان الشقيقة؛ وهي المواقف التي تبرهن عمق العلاقات التاريخية بين البلدين لما فيه خدمة المصالح المشتركة في جميع المجالات العسكرية والأمنية والاقتصادية، وغيرها من المجالات التي سجلت ترابطاً وثيقاً بين القيادتين والشعبين الصديقين.
وأثبتت الأحداث التي تمر بها المنطقة أن باكستان أقوى وأقرب حليف للسعودية من بين مختلف القوى الإقليمية والدولية، وعنوانها الأبرز الاستدامة التي لا ترتهن للمتغيرات التي قد يمر بها العالم، بل تُبهر المراقبين بمستوى التنسيق المشترك والتقارب الأخوي والمواقف المشرفة، التي يُنظر إليها على أنها دليل أكيد على متانة العلاقات وصمودها وديمومتها في مواجهة كل ما قد يؤثر على أمن البلدين واستقرارهما.
وفي خضم الأحداث التي تمر بها المنطقة، وخصوصاً الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية الإيرانية، والجهود المبذولة لإيجاد الحلول المناسبة لها، وصولاً إلى اتفاق يجنِّب المنطقة حرباً تهز اقتصاد المنطقة والعالم، يبرز مستوى التنسيق السعودي الباكستاني الوثيق الذي أفضى إلى مفاوضات أمريكية إيرانية قد تؤدي إلى إيران بلا نووي، وبلا صواريخ بالستية، وبلا أذرع إرهابية، وهو ما سيقود في النهاية إلى الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة والعالم.
تبقى العلاقات التاريخية بين السعودية وباكستان الأنموذج الذي يُحتذى به في العلاقات الأخوية الصادقة الوثيقة التي تُوظف لخدمة الدول والشعوب، وترسيخ الأمن والأمان للدول.
The directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to extend the term of the Saudi deposit at the State Bank of Pakistan for five billion dollars, and to announce an additional deposit to the State Bank of Pakistan worth three billion dollars to support the economy of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and to enhance its resilience in the face of global economic changes, reaffirm the enduring ties and close cooperation between the two countries. This also reflects Saudi Arabia's continued generous support to enhance economic stability in the sisterly Republic of Pakistan; these positions demonstrate the depth of the historical relations between the two countries in serving mutual interests across all military, security, economic, and other fields that have recorded a close connection between the two leaderships and the two friendly peoples.
The events unfolding in the region have proven that Pakistan is Saudi Arabia's strongest and closest ally among various regional and international powers, with its most prominent feature being sustainability that is not dependent on the changes the world may undergo, but rather impresses observers with the level of joint coordination, brotherly closeness, and honorable positions, which are seen as clear evidence of the strength, resilience, and durability of the relations in the face of anything that may affect the security and stability of both countries.
Amid the events taking place in the region, particularly the American-Israeli-Iranian war, and the efforts being made to find suitable solutions leading to an agreement that spares the region a war that would shake the economy of the region and the world, the close Saudi-Pakistani coordination emerges, which has led to American-Iranian negotiations that may result in a nuclear-free Iran, free of ballistic missiles and terrorist arms, which will ultimately lead to security and stability in the region and the world.
The historical relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan remain a model to be emulated in sincere and close brotherly relations that serve nations and peoples, and establish security and safety for countries.