The directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to extend the term of the Saudi deposit at the State Bank of Pakistan for five billion dollars, and to announce an additional deposit to the State Bank of Pakistan worth three billion dollars to support the economy of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and to enhance its resilience in the face of global economic changes, reaffirm the enduring ties and close cooperation between the two countries. This also reflects Saudi Arabia's continued generous support to enhance economic stability in the sisterly Republic of Pakistan; these positions demonstrate the depth of the historical relations between the two countries in serving mutual interests across all military, security, economic, and other fields that have recorded a close connection between the two leaderships and the two friendly peoples.

The events unfolding in the region have proven that Pakistan is Saudi Arabia's strongest and closest ally among various regional and international powers, with its most prominent feature being sustainability that is not dependent on the changes the world may undergo, but rather impresses observers with the level of joint coordination, brotherly closeness, and honorable positions, which are seen as clear evidence of the strength, resilience, and durability of the relations in the face of anything that may affect the security and stability of both countries.

Amid the events taking place in the region, particularly the American-Israeli-Iranian war, and the efforts being made to find suitable solutions leading to an agreement that spares the region a war that would shake the economy of the region and the world, the close Saudi-Pakistani coordination emerges, which has led to American-Iranian negotiations that may result in a nuclear-free Iran, free of ballistic missiles and terrorist arms, which will ultimately lead to security and stability in the region and the world.

The historical relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan remain a model to be emulated in sincere and close brotherly relations that serve nations and peoples, and establish security and safety for countries.