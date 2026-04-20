تأتي توجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بتمديد أجل وديعة السعودية لدى البنك المركزي الباكستاني بقيمة خمسة مليارات دولار، والإعلان عن تقديم وديعة إضافية للبنك المركزي الباكستاني بقيمة ثلاثة مليارات دولار لدعم اقتصاد جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية الشقيقة، وتعزيز مرونته في مواجهة المتغيرات الاقتصادية العالمية، لتؤكد امتداد الروابط الراسخة وأواصر التعاون الوثيقة بين البلدين، واستمرارية السعودية في تقديم الدعم السخي لتعزيز الاستقرار الاقتصادي في جمهورية باكستان الشقيقة؛ وهي المواقف التي تبرهن عمق العلاقات التاريخية بين البلدين لما فيه خدمة المصالح المشتركة في جميع المجالات العسكرية والأمنية والاقتصادية، وغيرها من المجالات التي سجلت ترابطاً وثيقاً بين القيادتين والشعبين الصديقين.

وأثبتت الأحداث التي تمر بها المنطقة أن باكستان أقوى وأقرب حليف للسعودية من بين مختلف القوى الإقليمية والدولية، وعنوانها الأبرز الاستدامة التي لا ترتهن للمتغيرات التي قد يمر بها العالم، بل تُبهر المراقبين بمستوى التنسيق المشترك والتقارب الأخوي والمواقف المشرفة، التي يُنظر إليها على أنها دليل أكيد على متانة العلاقات وصمودها وديمومتها في مواجهة كل ما قد يؤثر على أمن البلدين واستقرارهما.

وفي خضم الأحداث التي تمر بها المنطقة، وخصوصاً الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية الإيرانية، والجهود المبذولة لإيجاد الحلول المناسبة لها، وصولاً إلى اتفاق يجنِّب المنطقة حرباً تهز اقتصاد المنطقة والعالم، يبرز مستوى التنسيق السعودي الباكستاني الوثيق الذي أفضى إلى مفاوضات أمريكية إيرانية قد تؤدي إلى إيران بلا نووي، وبلا صواريخ بالستية، وبلا أذرع إرهابية، وهو ما سيقود في النهاية إلى الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة والعالم.

تبقى العلاقات التاريخية بين السعودية وباكستان الأنموذج الذي يُحتذى به في العلاقات الأخوية الصادقة الوثيقة التي تُوظف لخدمة الدول والشعوب، وترسيخ الأمن والأمان للدول.