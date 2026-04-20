حظيت الحالة الصحية لـ«أمير الغناء العربي» الفنان المصري هاني شاكر باهتمام ومتابعة من قبل وزارة الثقافة خلال الساعات الماضية، إذ بادرت الدكتورة جيهان زكي إلى التواصل للاطمئنان على مستجدات وضعه الصحي، أثناء تلقيه العلاج داخل أحد المستشفيات المتخصصة في فرنسا تحت إشراف فريق طبي.

اتصال مع أسرة الفنان

وأجرت وزيرة الثقافة اتصالاً هاتفياً مع نهلة توفيق، زوجة الفنان هاني شاكر، للاطمئنان على حالته الصحية ومتابعة آخر المستجدات المتعلقة بالعلاج والرعاية الطبية المقدمة له.

تنسيق مع السفارة المصرية

كما تواصلت وزيرة الثقافة مع سفير جمهورية مصر العربية لدى فرنسا طارق دحروج، لمتابعة تفاصيل الرعاية الطبية المقدمة للفنان داخل المستشفى، والتأكد من توفير أوجه الدعم اللازمة كافة خلال فترة علاجه.

وأكدت وزيرة الثقافة أن الوزارة تتابع الحالة الصحية للفنان بشكل مستمر، وتحرص على تقديم الدعم الكامل له ولأسرته، تقديراً لمسيرته الفنية ومكانته لدى الجمهور، متمنية له الشفاء العاجل وعودة سريعة إلى جمهوره بعد تعافيه.

انتكاسة مفاجئة في الحالة الصحية

يشار إلى أن الفنان المصري تامر عبدالمنعم خرج يطلب من جمهوره الدعاء لهاني شاكر، بهد تعرضه لانتكاسة صحية مفاجئة، نتجت عنها مضاعفات على مستوى الجهاز التنفسي، مؤكداً في تصريحات تلفزيونية أن وضعه الصحي يحتاج إلى متابعة دقيقة ورعاية طبية مستمرة داخل المستشفى.

وأضاف أن الحالة تمر بمرحلة دقيقة تستوجب الدعاء والدعم المعنوي، مؤكداً أن الفريق الطبي يتابع التطورات بشكل مكثف على مدار الساعة.

وتسببت هذه التصريحات في حالة من القلق بين جمهور ومحبي الفنان هاني شاكر، الذين يترقبون أي تحديثات جديدة بشأن حالته الصحية.