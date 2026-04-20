The health condition of "the Prince of Arab Singing," the Egyptian artist Hani Shakir, has received attention and follow-up from the Ministry of Culture in recent hours, as Dr. Jihan Zaki took the initiative to reach out to check on the updates regarding his health status while he is receiving treatment in a specialized hospital in France under the supervision of a medical team.

Contact with the artist's family

The Minister of Culture made a phone call to Nahla Tawfiq, the wife of artist Hani Shakir, to inquire about his health condition and to follow up on the latest updates related to his treatment and medical care.

Coordination with the Egyptian Embassy

The Minister of Culture also contacted the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to France, Tarek Dahroug, to follow up on the details of the medical care provided to the artist in the hospital and to ensure that all necessary support is provided during his treatment period.

The Minister of Culture confirmed that the ministry is continuously monitoring the artist's health condition and is keen to provide full support to him and his family, in appreciation of his artistic career and his status among the audience, wishing him a speedy recovery and a quick return to his fans after he recovers.

Sudden setback in health condition

It is noteworthy that the Egyptian artist Tamer Abdel Moneim has called on his audience to pray for Hani Shakir after he experienced a sudden health setback that resulted in complications affecting his respiratory system, confirming in television statements that his health condition requires careful monitoring and continuous medical care in the hospital.

He added that the condition is going through a critical phase that necessitates prayers and moral support, affirming that the medical team is closely monitoring developments around the clock.

These statements have caused concern among the audience and fans of artist Hani Shakir, who are awaiting any new updates regarding his health condition.