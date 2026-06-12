The King Abdulaziz Foundation will organize a lecture titled "I Belong Initiative: Memory and Identity" next Sunday to discuss the role of historical memory and knowledge content in enhancing national belonging and solidifying the components of national identity. This is part of the cultural and knowledge programs that aim to highlight the importance of history as a fundamental contributor to building awareness and deepening the connection with the national heritage, through examining the impact of memory on shaping identity and strengthening individuals' ties to their history and cultural legacy.

Participating in the lecture will be Dr. Munira bint Abdullah Al-Darwish, Assistant Professor at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at King Saud University, and Dr. Ghida bint Abdullah Al-Juwaiser, Associate Professor at the College of Media and Communication at King Abdulaziz University, while the discussion will be moderated by Dr. Abdul Salam bin Wael Al-Sulaiman, Associate Professor at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at King Saud University.