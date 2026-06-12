تنظم دارة الملك عبدالعزيز الأحد القادم، محاضرة بعنوان «مبادرة أنتمي: الذاكرة والهوية» لمناقشة دور الذاكرة التاريخية والمحتوى المعرفي في تعزيز الانتماء الوطني وترسيخ مكونات الهوية الوطنية، ضمن البرامج الثقافية والمعرفية التي تسعى إلى إبراز أهمية التاريخ بوصفه رافدًا أساسيًا في بناء الوعي وتعميق الصلة بالإرث الوطني، من خلال قراءة أثر الذاكرة في تشكيل الهوية وتعزيز ارتباط الأفراد بتاريخهم وموروثهم الثقافي.
ويشارك في المحاضرة الدكتورة منيرة بنت عبدالله الدرويش، الأستاذة المساعدة في كلية العلوم الإنسانية والاجتماعية بجامعة الملك سعود، والدكتورة غيداء بنت عبدالله الجويسر، الأستاذة المشاركة في كلية الإعلام والاتصال بجامعة الملك عبدالعزيز، فيما يدير الحوار الدكتور عبدالسلام بن وائل السليمان، الأستاذ المشارك بكلية العلوم الإنسانية والاجتماعية بجامعة الملك سعود.

وتقام المحاضرة بالشراكة مع هيئة تطوير بوابة الدرعية ضمن برنامج "مداد" في الدرعية عند الثامنة مساءً.