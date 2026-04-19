The patients visiting those clinics in Badrashin, Egypt, were unaware that they were entering places operating in secrecy, outside any real oversight, until the decisive moment when an inspection campaign turned the scene completely upside down.

In just a few hours, the area transformed into a map of doors sealed with red wax, after monitoring teams raided dozens of medical facilities, revealing a vast network of clinics and centers offering treatment services without licenses and under standards described as hazardous.

Inside those places, the problem was not just missing paperwork, but a concerning health reality: the absence of sterilization requirements, neglect of infection control rules, and the operation of entire facilities without the minimum standards, making every patient visit an uncalculated risk.

Officials from the Giza Health Directorate led the campaign, which included 59 facilities, ranging from private clinics and specialized centers to hospitals, as well as centers for mental health and addiction treatment, culminating in the closure of 22 facilities all at once.

The story did not stop at the closures, as 32 warnings were issued to other facilities, in a clear warning that they could be next if they did not rectify their situations quickly.

Notably, this incident comes as part of a series of escalating regulatory strikes, following the closure of similar centers previously, revealing an open battle against what can be described as "shadow medicine," where quick profits mix with people's health.

It can be concluded that the campaign was not merely an administrative procedure, but a shocking message that behind some medical signs, greater dangers than patients can imagine may be lurking.