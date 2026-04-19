لم يكن المرضى الذين يقصدون تلك العيادات في البدرشين بمصر يعلمون أنهم يدخلون أماكن تعمل في الخفاء، خارج أي رقابة حقيقية، إلى أن جاءت اللحظة الحاسمة التي قلبت فيها حملة تفتيش المشهد بالكامل.

في ساعات قليلة، تحولت المنطقة إلى خريطة من الأبواب المغلقة بالشمع الأحمر، بعدما داهمت فرق الرقابة عشرات المنشآت الطبية، لتكشف شبكة واسعة من العيادات والمراكز التي تقدم خدمات علاجية دون ترخيص، وبمعايير توصف بالخطرة.

داخل تلك الأماكن، لم تكن المشكلة مجرد أوراق ناقصة، بل واقع صحي مقلق: غياب اشتراطات التعقيم، وتجاهل قواعد مكافحة العدوى، وتشغيل منشآت كاملة دون الحد الأدنى من الضوابط، ما جعل كل زيارة مريض مغامرة غير محسوبة.

قاد مسؤولون في مديرية الشؤون الصحية بالجيزة الحملة التي شملت 59 منشأة، بين عيادات خاصة ومراكز تخصصية ومستشفيات، إلى جانب مراكز للطب النفسي وعلاج الإدمان، قبل أن تنتهي بإغلاق 22 منشأة دفعة واحدة.

ولم تتوقف القصة عند الإغلاق، إذ وُجهت 32 إنذاراً لمنشآت أخرى، في تحذير واضح بأن الدور القادم قد يكون عليها إذا لم تصحح أوضاعها سريعاً.

اللافت أن هذه الحادثة تأتي ضمن سلسلة ضربات رقابية متصاعدة، بعد إغلاق مراكز مشابهة سابقاً، ما يكشف معركة مفتوحة ضد ما يمكن وصفه بـ«طب الظل»، إذ تختلط الأرباح السريعة بصحة الناس.

ويمكن الخلوص إلى أن الحملة لم تكن مجرد إجراء إداري، بل رسالة صادمة مفادها أن خلف بعض اللافتات الطبية، قد تختبئ مخاطر أكبر مما يتخيله المرضى.