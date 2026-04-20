The Muslim World League expressed its strong condemnation of the attack targeting the French battalion of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the south of the country.

In a statement issued by the General Secretariat of the League, the Secretary-General, Chairman of the Council of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced this assault on the international peacekeeping forces.

Sheikh Al-Issa affirmed the League's steadfast position in rejecting and condemning attacks on UN organizations and their missions, pointing out that such assaults are considered acts of violence and terrorism that are criminalized. He emphasized the grave danger they pose as they affect the freedom of movement of peacekeeping forces and constitute a violation of UN resolutions and international humanitarian law, which guarantees the protection of individuals not participating in hostilities, including members of UN missions, in addition to breaching international obligations related to ensuring the safety and security of international organization staff.

Sheikh Al-Issa concluded by offering condolences to the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.