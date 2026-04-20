أعربت رابطة العالم الإسلامي عن إدانتها الشديدة للهجوم الذي استهدف الكتيبة الفرنسية التابعة لقوة الأمم المتحدة المؤقتة في لبنان «يونيفيل» جنوب البلاد.

وفي بيان صادر عن الأمانة العامة للرابطة، ندّد الأمين العام، رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد عبدالكريم العيسى، بهذا الاعتداء الذي طال قوات حفظ السلام الأممية.

وأكد الشيخ العيسى موقف الرابطة الثابت في رفض وإدانة استهداف المنظمات الأممية وبعثاتها، مشيراً إلى أن مثل هذه الاعتداءات تُعدّ من أعمال العنف والإرهاب المجرّمة، فضلاً عن خطورتها البالغة كونها تمسّ حرية تحرك قوات حفظ السلام، وتشكل انتهاكاً لمقررات الأمم المتحدة والقانون الدولي الإنساني الذي يكفل حماية الأشخاص غير المشاركين في الأعمال العدائية، بما في ذلك أفراد بعثات الأمم المتحدة، إضافة إلى خرق الالتزامات الدولية المتعلقة بضمان سلامة وأمن موظفي المنظمة الدولية.

واختتم الشيخ العيسى بتقديم التعازي في الضحايا، متمنياً الشفاء العاجل للمصابين.