حجز نادي الريان القطري مقعده في نهائي دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية، بعد فوزه المستحق على القادسية الكويتي بنتيجة (2-0)، في اللقاء الذي جمع الفريقين مساء اليوم على ملعب أحمد بن علي.
وفرض الريان سيطرته على مجريات المباراة منذ انطلاقتها، ونجح في ترجمة أفضليته مبكراً، بعدما افتتح البرازيلي روجر غيديس التسجيل في الدقيقة 17، ليمنح فريقه التقدم، وواصل الريان ضغطه الهجومي في الشوط الثاني، وتمكن من تعزيز تقدمه عبر الصربي ألكسندر ميتروفيتش الذي سجل الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 50، مؤكداً تفوق فريقه وحسم بطاقة التأهل.
وبهذا الانتصار، يضرب الريان موعداً مع الشباب السعودي في المباراة النهائية للبطولة، المقررة الخميس القادم، ويتطلع الفريقان إلى حصد اللقب الخليجي في مواجهة مرتقبة.
Qatar's Al Rayyan secured its place in the final of the Gulf Champions League after a deserved victory over Kuwait's Al Qadsia with a score of (2-0) in the match that brought the two teams together this evening at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.
Al Rayyan imposed its control over the course of the match from the start and succeeded in translating its superiority early on, as Brazilian Roger Guedes opened the scoring in the 17th minute, giving his team the lead. Al Rayyan continued its attacking pressure in the second half and managed to extend its lead through Serbian Aleksandar Mitrović, who scored the second goal in the 50th minute, confirming his team's dominance and securing the qualification ticket.
With this victory, Al Rayyan sets up a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Al Shabab in the final match of the tournament, scheduled for next Thursday, with both teams looking to clinch the Gulf title in an anticipated showdown.