Qatar's Al Rayyan secured its place in the final of the Gulf Champions League after a deserved victory over Kuwait's Al Qadsia with a score of (2-0) in the match that brought the two teams together this evening at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.



Al Rayyan imposed its control over the course of the match from the start and succeeded in translating its superiority early on, as Brazilian Roger Guedes opened the scoring in the 17th minute, giving his team the lead. Al Rayyan continued its attacking pressure in the second half and managed to extend its lead through Serbian Aleksandar Mitrović, who scored the second goal in the 50th minute, confirming his team's dominance and securing the qualification ticket.



With this victory, Al Rayyan sets up a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Al Shabab in the final match of the tournament, scheduled for next Thursday, with both teams looking to clinch the Gulf title in an anticipated showdown.