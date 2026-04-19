حجز نادي الريان القطري مقعده في نهائي دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية، بعد فوزه المستحق على القادسية الكويتي بنتيجة (2-0)، في اللقاء الذي جمع الفريقين مساء اليوم على ملعب أحمد بن علي.


وفرض الريان سيطرته على مجريات المباراة منذ انطلاقتها، ونجح في ترجمة أفضليته مبكراً، بعدما افتتح البرازيلي روجر غيديس التسجيل في الدقيقة 17، ليمنح فريقه التقدم، وواصل الريان ضغطه الهجومي في الشوط الثاني، وتمكن من تعزيز تقدمه عبر الصربي ألكسندر ميتروفيتش الذي سجل الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 50، مؤكداً تفوق فريقه وحسم بطاقة التأهل.


وبهذا الانتصار، يضرب الريان موعداً مع الشباب السعودي في المباراة النهائية للبطولة، المقررة الخميس القادم، ويتطلع الفريقان إلى حصد اللقب الخليجي في مواجهة مرتقبة.