أعلنت الأمانة العامة للجان الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية صدور قرارَي لجنة الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية القاضيين باعتماد الدعويين الجماعيتين: المقدمة من أحد المستثمرين ضد شركة سنام الأعمال للتجارة القابضة، بعد قيامها بحملة تسويقية عن طرح أسهم شركة سنام النمو لخدمات الأعمال القابضة -وهي شركة تابعة لها- دون اتباعها الإجراءات النظامية الواردة في قواعد طرح الأوراق المالية والالتزامات المستمرة، واكتتابه في تلك الأسهم بناءً على ذلك، وقد طلب المدعي تقييد الدعوى الجماعية لدى اللجنة، وفسخ الاتفاقية المبرمة مع الشركة، وإلزامها بردّ الأموال التي دفعها نتيجة اكتتابه.
وأشارت الهيئة إلى اعتماد الدعوى المقدمة من أحد المستثمرين ضد شركة عنوان الرياضة لخدمات الأعمال القابضة نتيجة طرح أسهمها وقيامها بحملة تسويقية للاستثمار معها دون اتباعها الإجراءات النظامية الواردة في قواعد طرح الأوراق المالية والالتزامات المستمرة واكتتابه بناءً على ذلك.
وقد طلب المدعي تقييد الدعوى الجماعية لدى اللجنة وفسخ الاتفاقية المبرمة مع الشركة، وإلزامها بردّ الأموال التي دفعها نتيجة اكتتابه.
أسس ووقائع
وقالت الأمانة في بيان لها: «إن ذلك جاء بعد أن وصل عدد الطلبات التي تشترك في الأسس النظامية والوقائع المدعى بها وموضوع الطلبات إلى الحد النظامي لإصدار قرارَي اعتمادهما».
وأشارت إلى أن هيئة السوق قد بادرت بتسهيل إجراءات طلب الانضمام للدعويين الجماعيتين المشار إليهما أعلاه.
وباكتمال طلبات الانضمام لهاتين الدعويين، تود الهيئة التنويه بأن أي شخص لم يسبق له التقدم بطلب الانضمام للدعويين المذكورتين، فإنه يحق له أن يتقدم بشكوى فردية عن طريق موقع هيئة السوق المالية الإلكتروني.
The General Secretariat of the Committees for the Settlement of Securities Disputes announced the issuance of two decisions by the Committee for the Settlement of Securities Disputes, which approved the two collective lawsuits: filed by an investor against Snam Al-Aamal Holding Company, after it conducted a marketing campaign for the offering of shares of Snam Al-Namou Company for Holding Business Services - a subsidiary of it - without following the regulatory procedures outlined in the rules for offering securities and continuous obligations, and his subscription to those shares based on that. The plaintiff requested to register the collective lawsuit with the committee, annul the agreement concluded with the company, and compel it to refund the money he paid as a result of his subscription.
The authority indicated the approval of the lawsuit filed by an investor against Awnan Al-Riyadah Holding Company due to its share offering and its marketing campaign for investment with it without following the regulatory procedures outlined in the rules for offering securities and continuous obligations and his subscription based on that.
The plaintiff requested to register the collective lawsuit with the committee, annul the agreement concluded with the company, and compel it to refund the money he paid as a result of his subscription.
Foundations and Facts
The secretariat stated in a statement: “This came after the number of requests that share the regulatory foundations and the alleged facts and the subject of the requests reached the regulatory limit for issuing the two approval decisions.”
It pointed out that the Capital Market Authority has initiated facilitating the procedures for applying to join the aforementioned collective lawsuits.
With the completion of the requests to join these two lawsuits, the authority would like to note that any person who has not previously submitted a request to join the mentioned lawsuits has the right to file an individual complaint through the Capital Market Authority's electronic website.