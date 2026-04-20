The General Secretariat of the Committees for the Settlement of Securities Disputes announced the issuance of two decisions by the Committee for the Settlement of Securities Disputes, which approved the two collective lawsuits: filed by an investor against Snam Al-Aamal Holding Company, after it conducted a marketing campaign for the offering of shares of Snam Al-Namou Company for Holding Business Services - a subsidiary of it - without following the regulatory procedures outlined in the rules for offering securities and continuous obligations, and his subscription to those shares based on that. The plaintiff requested to register the collective lawsuit with the committee, annul the agreement concluded with the company, and compel it to refund the money he paid as a result of his subscription.



The authority indicated the approval of the lawsuit filed by an investor against Awnan Al-Riyadah Holding Company due to its share offering and its marketing campaign for investment with it without following the regulatory procedures outlined in the rules for offering securities and continuous obligations and his subscription based on that.



The plaintiff requested to register the collective lawsuit with the committee, annul the agreement concluded with the company, and compel it to refund the money he paid as a result of his subscription.



Foundations and Facts



The secretariat stated in a statement: “This came after the number of requests that share the regulatory foundations and the alleged facts and the subject of the requests reached the regulatory limit for issuing the two approval decisions.”



It pointed out that the Capital Market Authority has initiated facilitating the procedures for applying to join the aforementioned collective lawsuits.



With the completion of the requests to join these two lawsuits, the authority would like to note that any person who has not previously submitted a request to join the mentioned lawsuits has the right to file an individual complaint through the Capital Market Authority's electronic website.