أعلنت الأمانة العامة للجان الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية صدور قرارَي لجنة الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية القاضيين باعتماد الدعويين الجماعيتين: المقدمة من أحد المستثمرين ضد شركة سنام الأعمال للتجارة القابضة، بعد قيامها بحملة تسويقية عن طرح أسهم شركة سنام النمو لخدمات الأعمال القابضة -وهي شركة تابعة لها- دون اتباعها الإجراءات النظامية الواردة في قواعد طرح الأوراق المالية والالتزامات المستمرة، واكتتابه في تلك الأسهم بناءً على ذلك، وقد طلب المدعي تقييد الدعوى الجماعية لدى اللجنة، وفسخ الاتفاقية المبرمة مع الشركة، وإلزامها بردّ الأموال التي دفعها نتيجة اكتتابه.


وأشارت الهيئة إلى اعتماد الدعوى المقدمة من أحد المستثمرين ضد شركة عنوان الرياضة لخدمات الأعمال القابضة نتيجة طرح أسهمها وقيامها بحملة تسويقية للاستثمار معها دون اتباعها الإجراءات النظامية الواردة في قواعد طرح الأوراق المالية والالتزامات المستمرة واكتتابه بناءً على ذلك.


وقد طلب المدعي تقييد الدعوى الجماعية لدى اللجنة وفسخ الاتفاقية المبرمة مع الشركة، وإلزامها بردّ الأموال التي دفعها نتيجة اكتتابه.


أسس ووقائع


وقالت الأمانة في بيان لها: «إن ذلك جاء بعد أن وصل عدد الطلبات التي تشترك في الأسس النظامية والوقائع المدعى بها وموضوع الطلبات إلى الحد النظامي لإصدار قرارَي اعتمادهما».


وأشارت إلى أن هيئة السوق قد بادرت بتسهيل إجراءات طلب الانضمام للدعويين الجماعيتين المشار إليهما أعلاه.


وباكتمال طلبات الانضمام لهاتين الدعويين، تود الهيئة التنويه بأن أي شخص لم يسبق له التقدم بطلب الانضمام للدعويين المذكورتين، فإنه يحق له أن يتقدم بشكوى فردية عن طريق موقع هيئة السوق المالية الإلكتروني.