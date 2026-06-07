في مؤشر جديد على تصاعد حدة التوتر الإقليمي، اعترضت القوات الأمريكية بالشرق الأوسط طائرتين مسيرتين مفخختين أطلقتهما إيران باتجاه مضيق هرمز. ووفقاً لبيان صادر عن القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، فإن المسيرتين شكلتا خطراً وشيكاً على أمن الملاحة في أحد أهم الممرات المائية عالمياً.
وأكد البيان التزام واشنطن بحماية حركة التجارة الدولية والدفاع عن مصالحها ومصالح حلفائها، مشيراً إلى أن القوات الأمريكية في حالة تأهب قصوى لمواجهة أي تهديدات. يُذكر أن هذه الحادثة تأتي بعد 24 ساعة فقط من إحباط هجوم واسع النطاق شمل صواريخ باليستية ومسيرات إيرانية كانت موجهة نحو المضيق ودول خليجية.
In a new indication of escalating regional tensions, U.S. forces in the Middle East intercepted two explosive-laden drones launched by Iran towards the Strait of Hormuz. According to a statement issued by U.S. Central Command, the drones posed an imminent threat to navigation security in one of the world's most important waterways.
The statement reaffirmed Washington's commitment to protecting international trade and defending its interests and those of its allies, noting that U.S. forces are on high alert to confront any threats. It is worth mentioning that this incident comes just 24 hours after thwarting a large-scale attack that included ballistic missiles and Iranian drones aimed at the strait and Gulf countries.