In a new indication of escalating regional tensions, U.S. forces in the Middle East intercepted two explosive-laden drones launched by Iran towards the Strait of Hormuz. According to a statement issued by U.S. Central Command, the drones posed an imminent threat to navigation security in one of the world's most important waterways.

The statement reaffirmed Washington's commitment to protecting international trade and defending its interests and those of its allies, noting that U.S. forces are on high alert to confront any threats. It is worth mentioning that this incident comes just 24 hours after thwarting a large-scale attack that included ballistic missiles and Iranian drones aimed at the strait and Gulf countries.