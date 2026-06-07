في مؤشر جديد على تصاعد حدة التوتر الإقليمي، اعترضت القوات الأمريكية بالشرق الأوسط طائرتين مسيرتين مفخختين أطلقتهما إيران باتجاه مضيق هرمز. ووفقاً لبيان صادر عن القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، فإن المسيرتين شكلتا خطراً وشيكاً على أمن الملاحة في أحد أهم الممرات المائية عالمياً.

وأكد البيان التزام واشنطن بحماية حركة التجارة الدولية والدفاع عن مصالحها ومصالح حلفائها، مشيراً إلى أن القوات الأمريكية في حالة تأهب قصوى لمواجهة أي تهديدات. يُذكر أن هذه الحادثة تأتي بعد 24 ساعة فقط من إحباط هجوم واسع النطاق شمل صواريخ باليستية ومسيرات إيرانية كانت موجهة نحو المضيق ودول خليجية.