In one of the largest national recruitment batches that held the breath of graduates and job seekers in the Kingdom for 2026, the unified national employment platform "Jadarat" made a stunning announcement this week by launching around 8,000 new jobs exclusively for the sons and daughters of the nation, amidst a historic and shocking transformation in the power and competitiveness map among Saudi cities.

The surprise that economists did not expect was the capital Riyadh's retreat from the top employment throne this week, as the Tabuk region steadily advanced and snatched the first place uncontested, driven by the enormous economic weight and the construction and tourism boom fueled by giant projects there, followed by Mecca, which took the runner-up position thanks to the revival of the hospitality and hotel sectors, with Riyadh in third place in a fierce race.

Who ignited the job market?

The North's superiority was not a coincidence; it came to reflect a new and unfamiliar developmental reality:

The North and West Boom: Tabuk topped the list by offering around 2,300 jobs focused on future projects and operations, while Mecca followed closely with about 1,900 opportunities targeting retail, support services, and transportation sectors, surpassing Riyadh, which settled for third place with over 1,200 jobs concentrated in technology, consulting, and engineering fields.

Logistics and Industrial Movement: The Eastern Province did not stand far from the scene; it firmly secured its position thanks to its industrial weight, followed by Medina, where its religious tourism sector led the job opportunities, while the remaining opportunities were distributed across Jazan, the Northern Borders, Najran, Asir, Al-Qassim, Al-Baha, Hail, and Al-Jawf, igniting competition in every inch of the Kingdom's land.

Government Jobs with Academic Salaries

The excitement of this week's offerings did not stop at the private sector numbers that devoured the lion's share; it extended to the behind-the-scenes of government and specialized jobs, as Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University in Dammam announced contractual academic specializations for teaching the English language, which are opportunities that entice experienced individuals due to their huge salaries and prestigious job status.

As for the most intriguing and competitive mystery, it was the only and solitary position offered in the quasi-governmental sector, as the Ministerial Committee for Traffic Safety in Riyadh opened applications for "Senior Project Management Engineer," a golden job with fantastic benefits targeting the elite minds of experts to manage sovereign initiatives. With hundreds of thousands of graduate applications pouring in this hot summer, it seems that Jadarat has become the strongest arena for seizing the future.