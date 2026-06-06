في واحدة من أضخم دفعات التوظيف الوطنية التي حبست أنفاس الخريجين والباحثين عن العمل في المملكة لعام 2026، فجّرت منصة الوطنية الموحدة للتوظيف «جدارات» مفاجأة مدوية، بعدما أطلقت هذا الأسبوع نحو 8,000 وظيفة جديدة حصرية بأبناء وبنات الوطن، وسط تحول تاريخي صاعق في خريطة القوة والتنافسية بين المدن السعودية.

المفاجأة التي لم يتوقعها خبراء الاقتصاد تمثلت في تراجع العاصمة الرياض عن عرش الصدارة التوظيفية هذا الأسبوع، لتتقدم منطقة تبوك بخطى ثابتة وتخطف المركز الأول بلا منازع، مدفوعةً بالثقل الاقتصادي الهائل والطفرة الإنشائية والسياحية التي تضخها المشاريع العملاقة هناك، متبوعةً بمكة المكرمة التي حلّت وصيفاً بفضل انتعاش قطاعات الضيافة والفندقة، والرياض في المركز الثالث في سباق محموم.

من أشعل بورصة التوظيف؟

لم يكن تفوق شمال المملكة وليد الصدفة، بل جاء ليعكس واقعاً تنموياً جديداً غير مألوف:

  • طفرة الشمال والغرب: تربعت تبوك على الصدارة بطرح نحو 2,300 وظيفة ركزت على مشاريع المستقبل والتشغيل، بينما لاحقتها مكة المكرمة بنحو 1,900 فرصة استهدفت قطاعات التجزئة والخدمات المساندة والنقل، متجاوزتين الرياض التي اكتفت بالمركز الثالث بأكثر من 1,200 وظيفة تركزت في مجالات التقنية والاستشارات والهندسة.
  • الحركة اللوجستية والصناعية: المنطقة الشرقية لم تقف بعيداً عن المشهد، بل حجزت موقعها بقوة بفضل ثقلها الصناعي، تلتها المدينة المنورة التي قاد قطاعها السياحي الديني قاطرة الوظائف، بينما توزعت بقية الفرص على مناطق جازان والحدود الشمالية ونجران وعسير والقصيم والباحة وحائل والجوف، لتشتعل المنافسة في كل شبر من أرض المملكة.

وظائف حكومية برواتب أكاديمية

الإثارة في طرح هذا الأسبوع لم تتوقف عند أرقام القطاع الخاص الذي التهم حصة الأسد، بل امتدت إلى كواليس الوظائف الحكومية والنوعية، إذ أعلنت جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل بالدمام تخصصات أكاديمية تعاقدية لتدريس اللغة الإنجليزية، وهي الفرص التي يسيل لها لعاب أصحاب الخبرات نظراً لما تتمتع به من رواتب ضخمة ومكانة وظيفية مرموقة.

أما اللغز الأكثر إثارة وتنافسية فكان المقعد الوحيد واليتيم المطروح في القطاع شبه الحكومي، إذ فتحت اللجنة الوزارية للسلامة المرورية في الرياض باب التقديم لـ«مهندس أول إدارة مشاريع»، وهي وظيفة ذهبية بمميزات خيالية تستهدف عقول الصفوة من الخبراء لإدارة مبادرات سيادية. ومع توافد مئات الآلاف من طلبات الخريجين في هذا الصيف الساخن، يبدو أن جدارات باتت الحلبة الأقوى لاقتناص المستقبل.