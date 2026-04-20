في الوقت الذي أعلن فيه نادي الهلال تعرض مهاجمه كريم بنزيما لإصابة في أسفل الظهر وتواجده في عيادة النادي للتعافي من الإصابة، عاشت جماهير النادي دهشة واستغراباً كبيرين، وذلك لأن النجم الفرنسي بنزيما نشر قبل دقائق فقط من إعلان النادي إصابته صورة عبر حسابه الشخصي في منصة (X) يظهر فيها مستمتعاً في مكان ما وسط الأفيال وكتب عبارة «هذا حقيقي».


وكان كريم بنزيما قد انتقل إلى الهلال في فبراير الماضي قادماً من الاتحاد، ولم يقدم حتى اللحظة المردود الفني المنتظر منه، ما جعل جماهير الهلال تبدي قلقها حول فشل الصفقة التي أحدثت ضجة واسعة لحظة حدوثها.