At the same time that Al-Hilal Club announced that their striker Karim Benzema had suffered a lower back injury and was in the club's clinic to recover from the injury, the club's fans experienced great astonishment and confusion, as the French star Benzema had just posted a picture on his personal account on the platform (X) minutes before the club's announcement of his injury, showing him enjoying himself somewhere among elephants and writing the phrase "This is real."



Karim Benzema had transferred to Al-Hilal last February from Al-Ittihad, and he has not yet delivered the expected performance, which has made Al-Hilal fans express their concern about the failure of the deal that caused a wide stir at the time it occurred.