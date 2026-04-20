بداية من الموسم القادم.. ماركو روزه مدرباً لبورنموث

Bournemouth announced today (Monday) that they have signed German coach Marco Rose to lead the team starting next season, succeeding Spanish coach Andoni Iraola.

Three-Year Contract

The club stated in a release on its website: "AFC Bournemouth is pleased to confirm the appointment of Marco Rose as the new head coach of the team on a contract that will last for three years, effective after the end of the 2025-2026 season."

Rose, who is 49 years old, has extensive experience in coaching, having previously managed teams such as Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund, and Leipzig.

Focus on the Current Season

The statement clarified that the team's focus is on finishing the current season in the best possible way, as players and coaching staff continue to show their full commitment to achieving positive results and building on the 13-match unbeaten streak.

Historic Opportunity

Bournemouth currently sits in eighth place in the Premier League table with 48 points, coming close to qualifying for one of the major European competitions for the first time in the club's history, which dates back to 1899.