أعلن بورنموث الإنجليزي، اليوم (الإثنين)، عن تعاقده مع الألماني ماركو روزه لتدريب الفريق بداية من الموسم القادم، خلفاً للإسباني أندوني إيراولا.

عقد لمدة 3 سنوات

وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني: «يسر نادي بورنموث لكرة القدم أن يؤكد تعيين ماركو روزه مدرباً جديداً للفريق بعقد يمتد لثلاث سنوات، على أن يبدأ سريانه عقب انتهاء موسم 2025-2026».

ويمتلك روزه، البالغ من العمر 49 عاماً، خبرة كبيرة في عالم التدريب، إذ سبق له أن درب فرق ريد بول سالزبورغ وبوروسيا مونشنغلادباخ وبوروسيا دورتموند ولايبزيغ.

بداية من الموسم القادم.. ماركو روزه مدرباً لبورنموث

تركيز على الموسم الحالي

وأوضح البيان أن تركيز الفريق ينصب على إنهاء الموسم الحالي بأفضل صورة ممكنة، حيث يواصل اللاعبون والجهاز الفني إظهار التزامهم الكامل بتحقيق نتائج إيجابية، والبناء على سلسلة المباريات الـ13 التي لم يُهزموا فيها.

فرصة تاريخية

ويحتل بورنموث المركز الثامن في جدول ترتيب البريميرليغ برصيد 48 نقطة، ليقترب من التأهل إلى إحدى المسابقات الأوروبية الكبرى لأول مرة في تاريخ النادي الممتد منذ 1899.