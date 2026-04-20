حجز النادي الأهلي مقعده في نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للمرة الثالثة تاريخياً بمسمى المسابقة القارية الجديد منذ استحداثها في 2002 ونجح النادي الأهلي أيضاً في أن يصبح الفريق السعودي الثالث الذي يخوض نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا في نسختين متتاليتين، بعد الاتحاد في موسمي (2004 و2005) والهلال موسمي (2019 و2021).


ويمتلك الهلال الرقم القياسي في لعب نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا بخمس مرات سابقة أعوام (2014، 2017، 2019، 2021، 2022) وكسب بطولتين منها (2019 و2021) يليه الاتحاد بثلاث مشاركات في النهائي أعوام (2004، 2005، 2009) وفاز بالبطولة مرتين (2004 و2005)، والأهلي يشارك في النهائي للمرة الثالثة بعد عامي (2012 و2025) وخسر في 2012 لكنه عاد وكسب اللقب في الموسم الماضي.