Al-Ahli Club has secured its place in the AFC Champions League final for the third time in history under the new name of the continental competition since its inception in 2002. Al-Ahli has also succeeded in becoming the third Saudi team to reach the AFC Champions League final in two consecutive editions, after Al-Ittihad in the 2004 and 2005 seasons, and Al-Hilal in the 2019 and 2021 seasons.



Al-Hilal holds the record for playing in the AFC Champions League final five times previously in the years (2014, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022) and won two titles (2019 and 2021). Al-Ittihad follows with three final appearances in the years (2004, 2005, 2009) and won the championship twice (2004 and 2005). Al-Ahli is participating in the final for the third time after the years (2012 and 2025), having lost in 2012 but returned to win the title last season.