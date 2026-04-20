The Al Hilal Club revealed that 5 players have suffered different injuries as part of their preparations to return to league competitions, after being eliminated from the AFC Champions League. The team captain, Salem Al-Dosari, is experiencing knee pain, while Murad Hossawi has a bruise on his knee. Additionally, Karim Benzema is suffering from lower back pain, which necessitated their presence in the medical clinic at the club to receive the necessary treatment sessions.



Meanwhile, the player "Malcom" continued his therapeutic and rehabilitation program, which included training in the physical preparation hall, in addition to running exercises. The media center announced the return of their Turkish defender, Yusuf Akçay, to participate in group training after being absent from the fields for more than a month.