كشف نادي الهلال تعرض 5 لاعبين لإصابات مختلفة، في إطار استعداداته للعودة لمنافسات الدوري، بعد خروجه من مسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، إذ يعاني قائد الفريق سالم الدوسري من ألم في الركبة، ومراد هوساوي من كدمة في الركبة، كما يعاني كريم بنزيما من آلام أسفل الظهر، ما استدعى وجودهم في العيادة الطبية بمقر النادي لتلقي الجلسات العلاجية اللازمة.


فيما واصل اللاعب «مالكم» برنامجه العلاجي والتأهيلي الذي اشتمل على تدريبات في صالة الإعداد البدني، إضافة إلى تدريبات الركض. وكان المركز الإعلامي أعلن عودة مدافعه التركي يوسف أكتشيتشيك للمشاركة في التدريبات الجماعية، بعد غياب أكثر من شهر عن الملاعب.