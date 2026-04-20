كشف نادي الهلال تعرض 5 لاعبين لإصابات مختلفة، في إطار استعداداته للعودة لمنافسات الدوري، بعد خروجه من مسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، إذ يعاني قائد الفريق سالم الدوسري من ألم في الركبة، ومراد هوساوي من كدمة في الركبة، كما يعاني كريم بنزيما من آلام أسفل الظهر، ما استدعى وجودهم في العيادة الطبية بمقر النادي لتلقي الجلسات العلاجية اللازمة.
فيما واصل اللاعب «مالكم» برنامجه العلاجي والتأهيلي الذي اشتمل على تدريبات في صالة الإعداد البدني، إضافة إلى تدريبات الركض. وكان المركز الإعلامي أعلن عودة مدافعه التركي يوسف أكتشيتشيك للمشاركة في التدريبات الجماعية، بعد غياب أكثر من شهر عن الملاعب.
The Al Hilal Club revealed that 5 players have suffered different injuries as part of their preparations to return to league competitions, after being eliminated from the AFC Champions League. The team captain, Salem Al-Dosari, is experiencing knee pain, while Murad Hossawi has a bruise on his knee. Additionally, Karim Benzema is suffering from lower back pain, which necessitated their presence in the medical clinic at the club to receive the necessary treatment sessions.
Meanwhile, the player "Malcom" continued his therapeutic and rehabilitation program, which included training in the physical preparation hall, in addition to running exercises. The media center announced the return of their Turkish defender, Yusuf Akçay, to participate in group training after being absent from the fields for more than a month.