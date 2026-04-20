تألق لاعب الأهلي البرازيلي جالينو، إذ واصل بصمته الحاسمة بتسجيله هدفاً جديداً أمام فيسيل كوبي في نصف نهائي نخبة آسيا، ليكرر المشهد للمرة الثالثة على التوالي، في لقطة «كلاكيت» تؤكد حضوره الحاسم في المواعيد الكبرى.


وجاء هدف جالينو بطريقة مميزة، بعد أن أنهاها بتسديدة قوية سكنت الشباك، في مشهد أعاد إلى الأذهان أهدافه السابقة في الأدوار الإقصائية، التي لعبت دوراً بارزاً في مسيرة الفريق نحو النهائي. ولم يكن الهدف مجرد إضافة رقمية، بل حمل توقيتاً مثالياً عزز من تفوق الأهلي ومنح الفريق دفعة معنوية كبيرة داخل أرضية الملعب لزيادة الغلة التهديفية بعدها.


وبات هذا الهدف بمثابة «كلاكيت ثالث مرة»، بعدما كرر اللاعب السيناريو ذاته في أكثر من مواجهة حاسمة، ليؤكد قدرته على الظهور في المباريات الكبرى وصناعة الفارق عندما يحتاجه الفريق. هذا التكرار اللافت عكس ثبات مستوى جالينو وثقته العالية، إلى جانب انسجامه الكبير مع المنظومة الهجومية.


ويؤكد هذا الأداء أن جالينو أصبح أحد أبرز أسلحة الأهلي في البطولة القارية، ولاعباً يُعوّل عليه في صناعة الفارق، خصوصاً في المواعيد الكبرى.