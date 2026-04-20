The Court of Cassation upheld the fine of Egyptian star Amr Diab of 200 pounds ($3.8) for slapping a young man at a wedding, rejecting his appeal and confirming the ruling issued against him in the case.

Image and Assault

The details of the incident date back to a complaint filed by a young man, who reported that he was assaulted while trying to take a picture with Diab during one of the wedding parties, noting that he received a slap to his face in front of the attendees.

Harassment and Provocation

For his part, Diab stated in his testimony that the young man had been harassing and provoking him during the party, which led to the incident.

The investigative authorities listened to the statements of both parties before the ruling was issued, which became final after being upheld by the Court of Cassation.