أيدت محكمة النقض تغريم النجم المصري عمرو دياب 200 جنيه (3.8 دولار) في واقعة صفع شاب في حفل زفاف، ورفضت الطعن المقدم منه مع تثبيت الحكم الصادر بحقه في القضية.

صورة واعتداء

وتعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى شكوى تقدم بها شاب، أفاد خلالها بتعرضه للاعتداء أثناء محاولته التقاط صورة مع دياب خلال إحدى حفلات الزفاف، مشيرًا إلى أنه تلقى صفعة على وجهه أمام الحضور.

مضايقة واستفزاز

من جانبه ذكر دياب في أقواله أن الشاب قام بمضايقته واستفزازه خلال الحفل، ما أدى إلى حدوث الواقعة.

واستمعت جهات التحقيق إلى أقوال الطرفين، قبل صدور الحكم الذي أصبح نهائيًا بعد تأييده من محكمة النقض.