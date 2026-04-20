أيدت محكمة النقض تغريم النجم المصري عمرو دياب 200 جنيه (3.8 دولار) في واقعة صفع شاب في حفل زفاف، ورفضت الطعن المقدم منه مع تثبيت الحكم الصادر بحقه في القضية.
صورة واعتداء
وتعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى شكوى تقدم بها شاب، أفاد خلالها بتعرضه للاعتداء أثناء محاولته التقاط صورة مع دياب خلال إحدى حفلات الزفاف، مشيرًا إلى أنه تلقى صفعة على وجهه أمام الحضور.
مضايقة واستفزاز
من جانبه ذكر دياب في أقواله أن الشاب قام بمضايقته واستفزازه خلال الحفل، ما أدى إلى حدوث الواقعة.
واستمعت جهات التحقيق إلى أقوال الطرفين، قبل صدور الحكم الذي أصبح نهائيًا بعد تأييده من محكمة النقض.
The Court of Cassation upheld the fine of Egyptian star Amr Diab of 200 pounds ($3.8) for slapping a young man at a wedding, rejecting his appeal and confirming the ruling issued against him in the case.
Image and Assault
The details of the incident date back to a complaint filed by a young man, who reported that he was assaulted while trying to take a picture with Diab during one of the wedding parties, noting that he received a slap to his face in front of the attendees.
Harassment and Provocation
For his part, Diab stated in his testimony that the young man had been harassing and provoking him during the party, which led to the incident.
The investigative authorities listened to the statements of both parties before the ruling was issued, which became final after being upheld by the Court of Cassation.