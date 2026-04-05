The coach of Al-Ahli team, Matthias Jaissle, tops the list of the most successful coaches in terms of victories for Al-Ahli Club in the Saudi Professional League, after his team won against Damak with a clean score of three goals, in the 27th round of the league.



German coach Matthias Jaissle came in first place with 60 victories, surpassing Swiss coach Christian Gross, who ranked second with 57 wins, while Czech coach Carlos García came in third with 29 victories.



The list also included Ukrainian coach Sergei Rebrov with 16 wins and Serbian coach Vladan Milojević with 15 victories.



This achievement reflects the exceptional technical work that Jaissle has provided with "Al-Raqi," marking his name at the top of the history of Al-Ahli coaches in the Professional League, and boosting the fans' aspirations for the team to return to the podiums of glory.