يتصدر مدرب فريق الأهلي ماتياس يايالمدرب سله قائمة أكثر مدربي النادي الأهلي تحقيقاً للانتصارات في دوري المحترفين السعودي، بعد فوزه على نادي ضمك بثلاثية نظيفة، ضمن الجولة الـ27 في الدوري.


وجاء الألماني ماتياس يايسله في المركز الأول برصيد 60 انتصاراً، متفوقاً على المدرب السويسري كريستيان جروس الذي حل ثانياً بـ57 فوزاً، فيما جاء المدرب التشيكي كارلوس جاروليم ثالثاً بـ29 انتصاراً.


كما ضمت القائمة كلاً من المدرب الأوكراني سيرجي ريبروف بـ16 فوزاً والمدرب الصربي فلادان ميلويفيتش بـ15 انتصاراً.


هذا التفوق يعكس العمل الفني المميز الذي قدمه يايسله مع "الراقي"، ليكتب اسمه في صدارة تاريخ مدربي الأهلي في دوري المحترفين، ويعزّز من طموحات الجماهير بعودة الفريق لمنصات التتويج.