يتصدر مدرب فريق الأهلي ماتياس يايالمدرب سله قائمة أكثر مدربي النادي الأهلي تحقيقاً للانتصارات في دوري المحترفين السعودي، بعد فوزه على نادي ضمك بثلاثية نظيفة، ضمن الجولة الـ27 في الدوري.
وجاء الألماني ماتياس يايسله في المركز الأول برصيد 60 انتصاراً، متفوقاً على المدرب السويسري كريستيان جروس الذي حل ثانياً بـ57 فوزاً، فيما جاء المدرب التشيكي كارلوس جاروليم ثالثاً بـ29 انتصاراً.
كما ضمت القائمة كلاً من المدرب الأوكراني سيرجي ريبروف بـ16 فوزاً والمدرب الصربي فلادان ميلويفيتش بـ15 انتصاراً.
هذا التفوق يعكس العمل الفني المميز الذي قدمه يايسله مع "الراقي"، ليكتب اسمه في صدارة تاريخ مدربي الأهلي في دوري المحترفين، ويعزّز من طموحات الجماهير بعودة الفريق لمنصات التتويج.
The coach of Al-Ahli team, Matthias Jaissle, tops the list of the most successful coaches in terms of victories for Al-Ahli Club in the Saudi Professional League, after his team won against Damak with a clean score of three goals, in the 27th round of the league.
German coach Matthias Jaissle came in first place with 60 victories, surpassing Swiss coach Christian Gross, who ranked second with 57 wins, while Czech coach Carlos García came in third with 29 victories.
The list also included Ukrainian coach Sergei Rebrov with 16 wins and Serbian coach Vladan Milojević with 15 victories.
This achievement reflects the exceptional technical work that Jaissle has provided with "Al-Raqi," marking his name at the top of the history of Al-Ahli coaches in the Professional League, and boosting the fans' aspirations for the team to return to the podiums of glory.