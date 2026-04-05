كشفت صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية أن نادي الهلال حاول إغراء المدرب الفرنسي زين الدين زيدان بعرض مالي ضخم خلال فترة ابتعاده عن التدريب، إلا أن هذه المحاولات لم تنجح في استقطابه.


وبحسب ما أورده موقع صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية، فإن زيدان لم يُبدِ اهتماماً بالعودة إلى التدريب إلا في حالتين محددتين، قيادة منتخب فرنسا أو العودة إلى ريال مدريد.


وفي السياق ذاته، أفادت التقارير ذاتها، التي أوردتها «ديلي ميل»، أن زيدان بات قريباً من العودة إلى عالم التدريب عبر تولي مهمة قيادة منتخب فرنسا عقب نهاية كأس العالم القادمة، خلفاً لمواطنه ديدييه ديشامب، زميله السابق في المنتخب.


كما كشفت التقارير أن عدة أندية سعت للتعاقد مع زيدان خلال فترة ابتعاده، من بينها تشيلسي، الذي «سعى بقوة» لضمه في وقت سابق، دون تحديد توقيت تلك المحاولات، حيث تعاقب على تدريب الفريق اللندني عدد من المدربين، سواء بصفة دائمة أو مؤقتة، من بينهم: توماس توخيل، غراهام بوتر، فرانك لامبارد، وماوريسيو بوكيتينو.


يُذكر أن زيدان يُعد من أبرز المدربين في السنوات الأخيرة، بعدما قاد ريال مدريد إلى تحقيق 9 ألقاب كبرى خلال فترتيه، من بينها 3 ألقاب متتالية في دوري أبطال أوروبا بين عامي 2016 و2018، قبل أن يغادر منصبه في نهاية موسم 2020-2021.