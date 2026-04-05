The British newspaper "Daily Mail" revealed that Al-Hilal club attempted to entice French coach Zinedine Zidane with a huge financial offer during his time away from coaching, but these attempts were unsuccessful in attracting him.



According to what was reported by the Spanish newspaper "AS," Zidane did not show interest in returning to coaching except in two specific cases: leading the French national team or returning to Real Madrid.



In the same context, the same reports mentioned by "Daily Mail" indicated that Zidane is close to returning to the coaching world by taking over the leadership of the French national team after the upcoming World Cup, succeeding his fellow countryman Didier Deschamps, his former teammate in the national team.



Reports also revealed that several clubs sought to sign Zidane during his time away, including Chelsea, which "strongly pursued" him earlier, without specifying the timing of those attempts, as a number of coaches have taken charge of the London team, either permanently or temporarily, including: Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Frank Lampard, and Mauricio Pochettino.



It is worth noting that Zidane is considered one of the most prominent coaches in recent years, having led Real Madrid to achieve 9 major titles during his two terms, including 3 consecutive titles in the UEFA Champions League between 2016 and 2018, before leaving his position at the end of the 2020-2021 season.