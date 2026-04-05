كشفت صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية أن نادي الهلال حاول إغراء المدرب الفرنسي زين الدين زيدان بعرض مالي ضخم خلال فترة ابتعاده عن التدريب، إلا أن هذه المحاولات لم تنجح في استقطابه.
وبحسب ما أورده موقع صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية، فإن زيدان لم يُبدِ اهتماماً بالعودة إلى التدريب إلا في حالتين محددتين، قيادة منتخب فرنسا أو العودة إلى ريال مدريد.
وفي السياق ذاته، أفادت التقارير ذاتها، التي أوردتها «ديلي ميل»، أن زيدان بات قريباً من العودة إلى عالم التدريب عبر تولي مهمة قيادة منتخب فرنسا عقب نهاية كأس العالم القادمة، خلفاً لمواطنه ديدييه ديشامب، زميله السابق في المنتخب.
كما كشفت التقارير أن عدة أندية سعت للتعاقد مع زيدان خلال فترة ابتعاده، من بينها تشيلسي، الذي «سعى بقوة» لضمه في وقت سابق، دون تحديد توقيت تلك المحاولات، حيث تعاقب على تدريب الفريق اللندني عدد من المدربين، سواء بصفة دائمة أو مؤقتة، من بينهم: توماس توخيل، غراهام بوتر، فرانك لامبارد، وماوريسيو بوكيتينو.
يُذكر أن زيدان يُعد من أبرز المدربين في السنوات الأخيرة، بعدما قاد ريال مدريد إلى تحقيق 9 ألقاب كبرى خلال فترتيه، من بينها 3 ألقاب متتالية في دوري أبطال أوروبا بين عامي 2016 و2018، قبل أن يغادر منصبه في نهاية موسم 2020-2021.
The British newspaper "Daily Mail" revealed that Al-Hilal club attempted to entice French coach Zinedine Zidane with a huge financial offer during his time away from coaching, but these attempts were unsuccessful in attracting him.
According to what was reported by the Spanish newspaper "AS," Zidane did not show interest in returning to coaching except in two specific cases: leading the French national team or returning to Real Madrid.
In the same context, the same reports mentioned by "Daily Mail" indicated that Zidane is close to returning to the coaching world by taking over the leadership of the French national team after the upcoming World Cup, succeeding his fellow countryman Didier Deschamps, his former teammate in the national team.
Reports also revealed that several clubs sought to sign Zidane during his time away, including Chelsea, which "strongly pursued" him earlier, without specifying the timing of those attempts, as a number of coaches have taken charge of the London team, either permanently or temporarily, including: Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Frank Lampard, and Mauricio Pochettino.
It is worth noting that Zidane is considered one of the most prominent coaches in recent years, having led Real Madrid to achieve 9 major titles during his two terms, including 3 consecutive titles in the UEFA Champions League between 2016 and 2018, before leaving his position at the end of the 2020-2021 season.