The الهلال star Sultan Mandash continues his rehabilitation program in the fitness and weightlifting hall at the club's headquarters, following an ankle injury he sustained while with the Saudi national team during the break in football competitions due to the "FIFA" days. He participated in the second half of the first friendly match of the Saudi national team against Egypt, but missed the second friendly match against Serbia due to the injury.



Mandash is striving to achieve full fitness before returning to participate with the الهلال team in the remaining matches both locally and in Asia this season.