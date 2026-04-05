يواصل النجم الهلالي سلطان مندش برنامجه التأهيلي في صالة اللياقة والحديد بمقر النادي، إثر تعرضه للإصابة في كاحل القدم أثناء وجوده مع المنتخب السعودي خلال فترة توقف المنافسات الكروية بسبب أيام «الفيفا»، إذ شارك في الشوط الثاني من مباراة المنتخب السعودي الودية الأولى ضد مصر، وتغيب عن المشاركة في المباراة الودية الثانية أمام صربيا بسبب الإصابة.


ويسعى مندش للوصول للجاهزية الفنية الكاملة قبل العودة للمشاركة مع الفريق الهلالي في المباريات المتبقية محلياً وآسيوياً في الموسم الحالي.