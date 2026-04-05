The new stadium of the American club Inter Miami witnessed a dramatic opening, as the team drew with its guest Austin FC with a score of 2-2, in the American soccer league competition, during its first official match at its new home "No Stadium," located within the Miami Freedom Park project near Miami International Airport.

The Argentine legend Lionel Messi scored the first equalizing goal for Inter Miami in the 10th minute with a beautiful header, while Uruguayan Luis Suarez saved his team with a wonderful goal in the 82nd minute, snatching a valuable point on opening night.

The match saw Austin FC take the lead twice, first through Brazilian Guilherme Piro in the 6th minute, and then Canadian Jayden Nelson in the 53rd minute.

The stadium, which accommodates about 26,700 spectators, was filled with great enthusiasm and notable attendance from co-owner David Beckham and stars and prominent figures, amidst a festive atmosphere despite ongoing construction in some parts of the project.

Messi and Suarez (38 and 39 years old) became the first duo to score in the history of "No Stadium," but the team was unable to secure a victory in its first official match at its permanent home after years of playing in a temporary stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The stadium was officially opened on April 4, representing a qualitative leap for Inter Miami, which became the American league champion last season thanks to the brilliance of Messi, Suarez, and the other stars, as the team had previously played in a temporary stadium.

This opening comes at a time when Miami is preparing to host matches for the 2026 World Cup, making the new stadium part of the important sports infrastructure in the city.