شهد الملعب الجديد لنادي إنتر ميامي الأمريكي افتتاحاً دراماتيكياً، إذ تعادل الفريق مع ضيفه أوستن إف سي بنتيجة 2-2، ضمن منافسات الدوري الأمريكي لكرة القدم، وذلك في أول مباراة رسمية على أرضه الجديدة «نو ستاديوم» الواقع ضمن مشروع ميامي فريدم بارك قرب مطار ميامي الدولي.

وسجل الأسطورة الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي هدف التعادل الأول لإنتر ميامي في الدقيقة 10 برأسية جميلة، بينما أنقذ الأوروغواياني لويس سواريز فريقه بهدف رائع في الدقيقة 82، ليخطف نقطة ثمينة في ليلة الافتتاح.

وشهدت المباراة تقدم فريق أوستن إف سي مرتين عبر البرازيلي غييرمي بيرو في الدقيقة 6، والكندي جايدن نيلسون في الدقيقة 53.

وامتلأ الملعب الذي يتسع لنحو 26700 متفرج وسط حماس كبير، وبحضور لافت من المالك المشارك ديفيد بيكهام ونجوم وشخصيات بارزة، وسط أجواء احتفالية كبيرة رغم أن أعمال البناء لا تزال مستمرة في بعض أجزاء المشروع.

وأصبح ميسي وسواريز (38 و39 عاماً) أول ثنائي يسجل في تاريخ «نو ستاديوم»، لكن الفريق لم يتمكن من تحقيق الفوز في أولى مبارياته الرسمية على أرضه الدائمة بعد سنوات من اللعب في ملعب مؤقت في فورت لودرديل.

وافتتح الملعب رسمياً يوم 4 أبريل، وهو يمثل نقلة نوعية لإنتر ميامي الذي أصبح بطل الدوري الأمريكي في الموسم الماضي بفضل تألق ميسي وسواريز وبقية النجوم، إذ سبق للفريق أن لعب في ملعب مؤقت.

يأتي هذا الافتتاح في وقت يستعد فيه ميامي لاستضافة مباريات كأس العالم 2026، ما يجعل الملعب الجديد جزءاً من البنية التحتية الرياضية المهمة في المدينة.