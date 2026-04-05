In a message that reflects the confidence of the fans and the ambition of this critical phase, Algerian star Riyad Mahrez reshared a tweet from a supporter urging him to move forward towards winning the league title and bringing back the atmosphere of celebrations.



The message stated: "The team still believes in its promises since the beginning of the season, and with only 7 matches remaining, the fate of the title is now in the players' hands, with a clear call to focus and give their all until the final whistle."



Mahrez's resharing of this content reflects his alignment with the fans' aspirations and his belief in the team's ability to secure the title in the final stretch, at a time when pressures are mounting and hopes are rising within the Al Ahly camp.