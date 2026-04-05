في رسالة تعكس ثقة الجماهير وطموح المرحلة الحاسمة، أعاد النجم الجزائري رياض محرز نشر تغريدة لأحد المشجعين طالبه فيها بالمضي قدماً نحو تحقيق لقب الدوري وإعادة أجواء الاحتفالات.


وجاء في الرسالة: «إن الفريق لا يزال يؤمن بوعوده منذ بداية الموسم، ومع تبقي 7 مباريات فقط، فإن مصير اللقب بات بين أيدي اللاعبين، مع دعوة واضحة للتركيز وبذل كل الجهد حتى صافرة النهاية».


إعادة نشر محرز لهذا المحتوى تعكس انسجامه مع تطلعات الجماهير، وإيمانه بقدرة الفريق على حسم اللقب في الأمتار الأخيرة، في وقت تزداد فيه الضغوط وتتعاظم الآمال داخل البيت الأهلاوي.