The Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo shone brightly, leading his team Al Nassr to a significant victory over Al Najma with a score of 5-2, in the Saudi Roshan League, in a match that confirmed his strong return from injury.



Ronaldo scored two goals in the match, delivering an exceptional performance that did not suggest he had just returned from injury, as he roamed the field with great energy and imposed his attacking presence throughout the game, in a level that observers described as legendary.



The captain of Al Nassr appeared in top form, whether in finishing attacks or making smart movements and creating opportunities, making him the most prominent factor in his team's significant superiority throughout both halves of the match.



Al Nassr dominated the proceedings from the start, exploiting the technical differences to translate them into five goals, compared to two for Al Najma, in a match that clearly showcased the superiority of the global team.



Ronaldo received the Man of the Match award after this outstanding performance, confirming his immense value within the team and sending a strong message upon his return that he is still the toughest competitor, thus embodying the old Arabic proverb "He who takes long absences brings back the spoils."