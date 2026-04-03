تألق النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو بشكل لافت، وقاد فريقه النصر لتحقيق فوز كبير على النجمة بنتيجة 5-2، ضمن منافسات دوري روشن السعودي، في مباراة أكد خلالها عودته القوية من الإصابة.


وسجل رونالدو هدفين في اللقاء، مقدمًا أداءً استثنائيًا لم يوحِ بأنه عائد حديثًا من الإصابة، حيث جال في أرجاء الملعب بحيوية كبيرة، وفرض حضوره الهجومي طوال المباراة، في مستوى وصفه المتابعون بالأسطوري.


وظهر قائد النصر في أفضل حالاته، سواء في إنهاء الهجمات أو التحركات الذكية وصناعة الفرص، ليكون العامل الأبرز في تفوق فريقه الكبير على مدار شوطي اللقاء.


وسيطر النصر على مجريات المباراة منذ البداية، مستغلًا الفوارق الفنية ليترجمها إلى خمسة أهداف، مقابل هدفين للنجمة، في مواجهة شهدت تفوقًا واضحًا للعالمي.


ونال رونالدو جائزة رجل المباراة بعد هذا الأداء المميز، مؤكدًا قيمته الكبيرة داخل الفريق، وموجهًا رسالة قوية بعد عودته بأنه لا يزال الرقم الأصعب في المنافسة، وبذلك ينطبق عليه المثل العربي القديم «من طوَّل الغيبات جاب الغنايم».