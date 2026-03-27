عزز أبها صدارته لدوري الدرجة الأولى للمحترفين بعد فوزه على ضيفه الجبيل بهدفين دون رد، في المباراة التي جرت بينهما اليوم، والمؤجلة من الجولة السادسة والعشرين.
وبنهاية جميع المؤجلات، عزز أبها من صدارته لجدول الترتيب برصيد (62) نقطة بفارق 6 نقاط عن الدرعية أقرب ملاحقيه الذي يحل في الوصافة برصيد (56) نقطة، ويأتي العلا ثالثًا برصيد (52) نقطة، والفيصلي رابعًا بـ (49) نقطة بفارق الأهداف عن الجبلين الذي يحل خامسًا، والعروبة في المركز السادس برصيد (47) نقطة، والرائد سابعًا بـ (41)، يليه البكيرية في المركز الثامن برصيد (37) نقطة، وتاسعًا الزلفي بـ (35) نقطة، وفي المركز العاشر يحل الطائي برصيد (32) نقطة، ثم الوحدة في المركز (11) بذات الرصيد، يليه الأنوار وجدة تواليًا ولكل منهم (31) نقطة، والجندل في المركز (14) برصيد (26) نقطة، ثم العدالة في المركز الخامس عشر بـ (17) نقطة، والعربي برصيد (16) نقطة في المركز السادس عشر، يليه الباطن بـ (14)، وأخيرًا الجبيل متذيل الترتيب برصيد (14) نقطة.
ومن المقرر أن تنطلق الجولة السابعة والعشرين يوم 2 أبريل القادم بعد نهاية فترة التوقف الدولي الحالية، إذ يلتقي الجندل مع جدة، والفيصلي مع الجبيل، والزلفي مع الأنوار، والبكيرية مع أبها، والعربي مع الدرعية، والوحدة مع الرائد، والباطن مع العروبة، والعلا مع العدالة، علمًا بأن الجولة ستشهد ديربي حائل بين الجبلين والطائي.
Abha strengthened its lead in the first division professional league after defeating its guest Al-Jubail with two goals to none, in the match that took place today, which was postponed from the twenty-sixth round.
With the conclusion of all postponed matches, Abha has reinforced its top position in the standings with a total of (62) points, a 6-point lead over Al-Dhariyah, its closest competitor in second place with (56) points. Al-Ula comes in third with (52) points, and Al-Faisaly is fourth with (49) points, ahead on goal difference from Al-Jabalin, which is in fifth place. Al-Orouba is in sixth place with (47) points, and Al-Raed is seventh with (41) points, followed by Al-Bukayriyah in eighth place with (37) points, and Al-Zulfi in ninth with (35) points. In tenth place is Al-Tai with (32) points, then Al-Wahda in (11th) place with the same points total, followed by Al-Anwar and Jeddah consecutively, each with (31) points. Al-Jandal is in fourteenth place with (26) points, then Al-Adalah in fifteenth with (17) points, and Al-Arabi with (16) points in sixteenth place, followed by Al-Batin with (14) points, and finally, Al-Jubail at the bottom of the table with (14) points.
The twenty-seventh round is scheduled to kick off on April 2nd after the end of the current international break, where Al-Jandal will meet Jeddah, Al-Faisaly will face Al-Jubail, Al-Zulfi will play against Al-Anwar, Al-Bukayriyah will take on Abha, Al-Arabi will compete with Al-Dhariyah, Al-Wahda will face Al-Raed, Al-Batin will meet Al-Orouba, and Al-Ula will play against Al-Adalah. It is worth noting that this round will feature the Hail derby between Al-Jabalin and Al-Tai.