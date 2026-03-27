Abha strengthened its lead in the first division professional league after defeating its guest Al-Jubail with two goals to none, in the match that took place today, which was postponed from the twenty-sixth round.



With the conclusion of all postponed matches, Abha has reinforced its top position in the standings with a total of (62) points, a 6-point lead over Al-Dhariyah, its closest competitor in second place with (56) points. Al-Ula comes in third with (52) points, and Al-Faisaly is fourth with (49) points, ahead on goal difference from Al-Jabalin, which is in fifth place. Al-Orouba is in sixth place with (47) points, and Al-Raed is seventh with (41) points, followed by Al-Bukayriyah in eighth place with (37) points, and Al-Zulfi in ninth with (35) points. In tenth place is Al-Tai with (32) points, then Al-Wahda in (11th) place with the same points total, followed by Al-Anwar and Jeddah consecutively, each with (31) points. Al-Jandal is in fourteenth place with (26) points, then Al-Adalah in fifteenth with (17) points, and Al-Arabi with (16) points in sixteenth place, followed by Al-Batin with (14) points, and finally, Al-Jubail at the bottom of the table with (14) points.



The twenty-seventh round is scheduled to kick off on April 2nd after the end of the current international break, where Al-Jandal will meet Jeddah, Al-Faisaly will face Al-Jubail, Al-Zulfi will play against Al-Anwar, Al-Bukayriyah will take on Abha, Al-Arabi will compete with Al-Dhariyah, Al-Wahda will face Al-Raed, Al-Batin will meet Al-Orouba, and Al-Ula will play against Al-Adalah. It is worth noting that this round will feature the Hail derby between Al-Jabalin and Al-Tai.