تفوق منتخب فرنسا على نظيره منتخب البرازيل بهدفين لهدف مساء الخميس في المباراة الودية الدولية التي جمعتهما على ملعب «جيليت» في أمريكا، رغم إكمال المنتخب الفرنسي اللقاء بـ10 لاعبين منذ الدقيقة 54 من عمر المباراة.
وانتهى الشوط الأول بتقدم الديوك بهدف سجله كيليان مبابي نجم ريال مدريد الإسباني، معلناً عن هدفه الدولي رقم 56 ليصبح على بعد هدف واحد من الهداف التاريخي أوليفييه جيرو.
وتعرض منتخب فرنسا لضربة قوية تمثلت في طرد دايو أوباميكانو في الدقيقة 54، لكن ورغم النقص العددي تمكن هوجو إيكيتيكي مهاجم ليفربول من تسجيل الهدف الثاني للديوك في الدقيقة 64، وتمكن منتخب البرازيل من تقليص النتيجة عن طريق مدافع يوفنتوس جليسون بريمر (د: 78)، وشهد اللقاء مشاركة مدافع الأهلي روجير إيبانيز مع منتخب بلاده البرازيل عندما دخل بديلاً للمدافع ويسلي عند الدقيقة 71 من عمر اللقاء.
وتأتي هذه المواجهة ضمن استعدادات المنتخبين للمشاركة في كأس العالم 2026 بدءاً من يونيو القادم، حيث تلعب البرازيل ضمن المجموعة الثالثة بجانب المغرب وهايتي وأسكتلندا، فيما تلعب فرنسا ضمن المجموعة التاسعة إلى جوار السنغال والنرويج، ومنتخب سيتحدد عبر الملحق.
The French national team triumphed over their Brazilian counterparts with a score of two to one on Thursday evening in the international friendly match held at the "Gillette" Stadium in America, despite the French team finishing the match with 10 players since the 54th minute of the game.
The first half ended with the French team leading by a goal scored by Kylian Mbappé, the star of Real Madrid, marking his 56th international goal, just one goal away from the all-time top scorer Olivier Giroud.
The French team faced a significant setback with the red card shown to Dayot Upamecano in the 54th minute. However, despite being a man down, Hugo Ekitike, the Liverpool striker, managed to score the second goal for the French team in the 64th minute. Brazil reduced the deficit through Juventus defender Gleison Bremer (78th minute), and the match saw the participation of Al Ahly defender Roger Ibanez with the Brazilian national team when he came on as a substitute for defender Wesley in the 71st minute of the match.
This encounter is part of both teams' preparations for the 2026 World Cup starting next June, where Brazil will play in Group C alongside Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland, while France will compete in Group G alongside Senegal, Norway, and a team to be determined through the playoff.