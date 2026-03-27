The French national team triumphed over their Brazilian counterparts with a score of two to one on Thursday evening in the international friendly match held at the "Gillette" Stadium in America, despite the French team finishing the match with 10 players since the 54th minute of the game.



The first half ended with the French team leading by a goal scored by Kylian Mbappé, the star of Real Madrid, marking his 56th international goal, just one goal away from the all-time top scorer Olivier Giroud.



The French team faced a significant setback with the red card shown to Dayot Upamecano in the 54th minute. However, despite being a man down, Hugo Ekitike, the Liverpool striker, managed to score the second goal for the French team in the 64th minute. Brazil reduced the deficit through Juventus defender Gleison Bremer (78th minute), and the match saw the participation of Al Ahly defender Roger Ibanez with the Brazilian national team when he came on as a substitute for defender Wesley in the 71st minute of the match.



This encounter is part of both teams' preparations for the 2026 World Cup starting next June, where Brazil will play in Group C alongside Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland, while France will compete in Group G alongside Senegal, Norway, and a team to be determined through the playoff.