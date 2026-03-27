تفوق منتخب فرنسا على نظيره منتخب البرازيل بهدفين لهدف مساء الخميس في المباراة الودية الدولية التي جمعتهما على ملعب «جيليت» في أمريكا، رغم إكمال المنتخب الفرنسي اللقاء بـ10 لاعبين منذ الدقيقة 54 من عمر المباراة.


وانتهى الشوط الأول بتقدم الديوك بهدف سجله كيليان مبابي نجم ريال مدريد الإسباني، معلناً عن هدفه الدولي رقم 56 ليصبح على بعد هدف واحد من الهداف التاريخي أوليفييه جيرو.


وتعرض منتخب فرنسا لضربة قوية تمثلت في طرد دايو أوباميكانو في الدقيقة 54، لكن ورغم النقص العددي تمكن هوجو إيكيتيكي مهاجم ليفربول من تسجيل الهدف الثاني للديوك في الدقيقة 64، وتمكن منتخب البرازيل من تقليص النتيجة عن طريق مدافع يوفنتوس جليسون بريمر (د: 78)، وشهد اللقاء مشاركة مدافع الأهلي روجير إيبانيز مع منتخب بلاده البرازيل عندما دخل بديلاً للمدافع ويسلي عند الدقيقة 71 من عمر اللقاء.


وتأتي هذه المواجهة ضمن استعدادات المنتخبين للمشاركة في كأس العالم 2026 بدءاً من يونيو القادم، حيث تلعب البرازيل ضمن المجموعة الثالثة بجانب المغرب وهايتي وأسكتلندا، فيما تلعب فرنسا ضمن المجموعة التاسعة إلى جوار السنغال والنرويج، ومنتخب سيتحدد عبر الملحق.