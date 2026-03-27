تأهل منتخب إيطاليا إلى نهائي المسار الأول من الملحق الأوروبي المؤهل إلى مونديال 2026، بعد تفوقه على ضيفه آيرلندا الشمالية 2-0 في نصف النهائي.


وسجل هدفي إيطاليا كل من: ساندرو تونالي (د: 56) ومويس كين (د: 80).


بحث منتخب إيطاليا عن التأهل مبكراً بعد أن سنحت له عدة فرص وكانت أهمها رأسية تونالي التي مرت بجوار القائم، ومن ثم تسديدة فيديريكو ديماركو، ولكن الحارس بيرس تشارلز تصدى لها. وفي الشوط الثاني تمكن تونالي من تسجيل الهدف الأول لمنتخب إيطاليا بتسديدة أرضية قوية بيمناه من على مشارف منطقة الجزاء، استقرت في الزاوية اليمنى (د: 56)، ومن ثم أضاف زميله مويس كين الهدف الثاني بتسديدة أرضية زاحفة بيسراه من داخل منطقة الجزاء، أسكنها الزاوية اليسرى (د: 80)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز إيطاليا بهدفين دون مقابل.