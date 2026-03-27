The Italian national team qualified for the final of the first path of the European playoff for the 2026 World Cup, after defeating their guest Northern Ireland 2-0 in the semifinals.



Italy's goals were scored by: Sandro Tonali (56') and Moise Kean (80').



The Italian team sought to qualify early after several opportunities arose, the most important being Tonali's header that went just past the post, followed by Federico Dimarco's shot, which was saved by goalkeeper Pearce Charles. In the second half, Tonali managed to score the first goal for Italy with a powerful right-footed shot from the edge of the penalty area, which settled in the right corner (56'). Then, his teammate Moise Kean added the second goal with a low left-footed shot from inside the penalty area, placing it in the left corner (80'), ending the match with Italy winning by two goals to none.