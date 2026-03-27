منعت وزارة الرياضة الإيرانية مشاركة منتخباتها الوطنية وأنديتها المحترفة في البطولات الآسيوية في ظل الظروف الراهنة. ويأتي القرار في وقت كان من المقرر فيه إقامة مواجهة بين فريق تراكتور الإيراني ونظيره شباب الأهلي الإماراتي في مدينة جدة، ضمن منافسات بطولة كأس النخبة الآسيوية. وفي حال إصرار الإيرانيين على عدم المشاركة وخوض المواجهة المقررة في جدة سيتم تأهل شباب الأهلي الإماراتي إلى الدور ربع النهائي مباشرة وعدم إيجاد بديل لفريق تراكتور.