The Iranian Ministry of Sports has banned its national teams and professional clubs from participating in Asian championships under the current circumstances. This decision comes at a time when a match was scheduled to take place between the Iranian team Tractor and the Emirati team Al Ahli Youth in the city of Jeddah, as part of the Asian Elite Cup competition. If the Iranians insist on not participating and not playing the scheduled match in Jeddah, Al Ahli Youth will qualify directly to the quarter-finals without a replacement for the Tractor team.