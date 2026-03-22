ودع فريق بيراميدز المصري بطولة دوري أبطال أفريقيا لكرة القدم بعد خسارته أمام ضيفه فريق الجيش الملكي المغربي بهدفين مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعت بينهما على استاد الدفاع الجوي في القاهرة، في إياب الدور ربع النهائي لدوري أبطال أفريقيا لكرة القدم.
وكان فريق بيراميدز تعادل في لقاء الذهاب بهدف لكل منهما، ليتأهل الفريق المغربي لنصف النهائي بنتيجة 3-2 بمجموع مباراتي الذهاب والإياب، ويودع بيراميدز حامل اللقب البطولة من الدور ربع النهائي.
ومن المقرر أن يواجه فريق الجيش الملكي في نصف النهائي المتأهل من فريقي نهضة بركان المغربي والهلال السوداني.
The Egyptian Pyramids team has exited the African Champions League after losing to their guest, the Moroccan Royal Army team, with a score of two goals to one, in the match that took place at the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo, in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the African Champions League.
The Pyramids team had drawn in the first leg with one goal each, allowing the Moroccan team to qualify for the semi-finals with an aggregate score of 3-2 over the two legs, and the title holder Pyramids has been eliminated from the tournament in the quarter-finals.
The Royal Army team is set to face the winner of the match between the Moroccan Renaissance Berkane and the Sudanese Al-Hilal in the semi-finals.