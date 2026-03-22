The Egyptian Pyramids team has exited the African Champions League after losing to their guest, the Moroccan Royal Army team, with a score of two goals to one, in the match that took place at the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo, in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the African Champions League.



The Pyramids team had drawn in the first leg with one goal each, allowing the Moroccan team to qualify for the semi-finals with an aggregate score of 3-2 over the two legs, and the title holder Pyramids has been eliminated from the tournament in the quarter-finals.



The Royal Army team is set to face the winner of the match between the Moroccan Renaissance Berkane and the Sudanese Al-Hilal in the semi-finals.