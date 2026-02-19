The English club Al Ahly's striker Ivan Toney wasted his first penalty kick in the team's match against Al-Najma during the 23rd round of the Roshen Professional League, marking the third penalty of his professional career across all official competitions.



Toney had executed 23 penalty kicks during his career in various tournaments, successfully converting the majority of them, earning a reputation for his high accuracy in taking penalties.



In the Saudi Professional League, Toney scored 16 penalty kicks, with 10 penalties during the 2024-2025 season and 6 penalties in the 2025-2026 season, some of which came in crucial matches and contributed to enhancing his team's results during the competitions.



Toney is considered one of the top strikers in the league, thanks to his scoring abilities and impactful presence inside the penalty area, while penalties remain a part of the game's details that witness both success and failure, without diminishing the player's technical value or his contributions to his team.