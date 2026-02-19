أهدر مهاجم النادي الأهلي الإنجليزي إيفان توني أول ركلة جزاء له بقميص الفريق في مواجهة النجمة ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة والعشرين من دوري روشن للمحترفين، لتُعد الثالثة في مسيرته الاحترافية بجميع المسابقات الرسمية.


وكان توني قد نفّذ 23 ركلة جزاء خلال مسيرته في مختلف البطولات، نجح في تسجيل الغالبية منها، ليُعرف بدقته العالية في تنفيذ الركلات من علامة الجزاء.


وفي الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، سجّل توني 16 ركلة جزاء، بواقع 10 ركلات خلال موسم 2024-2025، و6 ركلات في موسم 2025-2026، بعضها جاء في مباريات ذات طابع حاسم، وأسهمت في تعزيز نتائج فريقه خلال المنافسات.


ويُعد توني من أبرز المهاجمين في المسابقة، لما يمتلكه من قدرات تهديفية وحضور مؤثر داخل منطقة الجزاء، فيما تبقى ركلات الجزاء جزءاً من تفاصيل اللعبة التي تشهد النجاح والإخفاق، دون أن تقلل من القيمة الفنية للاعب أو إسهاماته مع فريقه.