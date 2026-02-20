في قمة أوفت بكل الوعود تخطى الاتفاق ضيفه وجاره الفتح بـ4 أهداف لـ3 في قمة الشرقية التي جمعتهما على ملعب إيجو بنادي الاتفاق ضمن لقاءات الجولة 23 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
شهد اللقاء بداية قوية من الفريقين ورغم تقدم الفتح بهدف مروان سعدان إلا أن الحكم عبدالله الخربوش ألغى الهدف، ليستفيق الاتفاق ويتقدم بالنتيجة عن طريق خالد الغنام (د: 18)، وأضاف الاتفاق الهدف الثاني عن طريق فيرناندو باتشيكو بالخطأ في مرمى فريقه (د: 23)، قبل أن يضيف جورجينيو فينالدوم الهدف الاتفاقي الثالث (د: 36)، وقبل نهاية الشوط الأول انتفض فريق الفتح وتمكن من تقليص الفارق بإحراز هدفين عن طريق مراد باتنا (د: 44)، وسفيان بن دبكة (د: 45+1)، لينتهي الشوط الأول بتقدم الاتفاق بـ3 أهداف لهدفين.
وفي الشوط الثاني، أضاف مدالله العليان الهدف الرابع لفريقه الاتفاق (د: 48)، قبل أن يعود مراد باتنا مجدداً لهز الشباك وإحراز الهدف الشخصي الثاني له والثالث لفريقه الفتح (د: 71)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الاتفاق بـ4 أهداف لـ3.
وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الاتفاق فوزه الـ11 ويصل للنقطة 38 في المركز السادس، فيما تلقى الفتح الخسارة الـ10 وتجمد رصيده عند 24 في المركز الـ10.
In a match that lived up to all promises, Al-Ettifaq overcame their guest and neighbor Al-Fateh with a score of 4 goals to 3 in the Eastern derby held at the Ego Stadium of Al-Ettifaq as part of the 23rd round of the Roshan Saudi Pro League.
The match witnessed a strong start from both teams, and despite Al-Fateh taking the lead with a goal from Marwan Saadan, referee Abdullah Al-Kharboush disallowed the goal. Al-Ettifaq then woke up and took the lead through Khalid Al-Ghannam (18'), and they added a second goal when Fernando Pacheco scored an own goal (23'). Georginio Wijnaldum then added the third goal for Al-Ettifaq (36'). Before the end of the first half, Al-Fateh rallied and managed to reduce the deficit by scoring two goals through Murad Batna (44') and Sofiane Bendebka (45+1'), ending the first half with Al-Ettifaq leading 3 goals to 2.
In the second half, Mudallah Al-Olayan added the fourth goal for his team Al-Ettifaq (48'), before Murad Batna returned to the score sheet to net his second personal goal and Al-Fateh's third (71'), ending the match with Al-Ettifaq winning 4 goals to 3.
With this result, Al-Ettifaq achieves their 11th victory, reaching 38 points in sixth place, while Al-Fateh suffers their 10th loss, remaining at 24 points in 10th place.