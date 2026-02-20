في قمة أوفت بكل الوعود تخطى الاتفاق ضيفه وجاره الفتح بـ4 أهداف لـ3 في قمة الشرقية التي جمعتهما على ملعب إيجو بنادي الاتفاق ضمن لقاءات الجولة 23 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية من الفريقين ورغم تقدم الفتح بهدف مروان سعدان إلا أن الحكم عبدالله الخربوش ألغى الهدف، ليستفيق الاتفاق ويتقدم بالنتيجة عن طريق خالد الغنام (د: 18)، وأضاف الاتفاق الهدف الثاني عن طريق فيرناندو باتشيكو بالخطأ في مرمى فريقه (د: 23)، قبل أن يضيف جورجينيو فينالدوم الهدف الاتفاقي الثالث (د: 36)، وقبل نهاية الشوط الأول انتفض فريق الفتح وتمكن من تقليص الفارق بإحراز هدفين عن طريق مراد باتنا (د: 44)، وسفيان بن دبكة (د: 45+1)، لينتهي الشوط الأول بتقدم الاتفاق بـ3 أهداف لهدفين.


وفي الشوط الثاني، أضاف مدالله العليان الهدف الرابع لفريقه الاتفاق (د: 48)، قبل أن يعود مراد باتنا مجدداً لهز الشباك وإحراز الهدف الشخصي الثاني له والثالث لفريقه الفتح (د: 71)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الاتفاق بـ4 أهداف لـ3.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الاتفاق فوزه الـ11 ويصل للنقطة 38 في المركز السادس، فيما تلقى الفتح الخسارة الـ10 وتجمد رصيده عند 24 في المركز الـ10.