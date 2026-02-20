In a match that lived up to all promises, Al-Ettifaq overcame their guest and neighbor Al-Fateh with a score of 4 goals to 3 in the Eastern derby held at the Ego Stadium of Al-Ettifaq as part of the 23rd round of the Roshan Saudi Pro League.



The match witnessed a strong start from both teams, and despite Al-Fateh taking the lead with a goal from Marwan Saadan, referee Abdullah Al-Kharboush disallowed the goal. Al-Ettifaq then woke up and took the lead through Khalid Al-Ghannam (18'), and they added a second goal when Fernando Pacheco scored an own goal (23'). Georginio Wijnaldum then added the third goal for Al-Ettifaq (36'). Before the end of the first half, Al-Fateh rallied and managed to reduce the deficit by scoring two goals through Murad Batna (44') and Sofiane Bendebka (45+1'), ending the first half with Al-Ettifaq leading 3 goals to 2.



In the second half, Mudallah Al-Olayan added the fourth goal for his team Al-Ettifaq (48'), before Murad Batna returned to the score sheet to net his second personal goal and Al-Fateh's third (71'), ending the match with Al-Ettifaq winning 4 goals to 3.



With this result, Al-Ettifaq achieves their 11th victory, reaching 38 points in sixth place, while Al-Fateh suffers their 10th loss, remaining at 24 points in 10th place.