أثار الحساب الرسمي لنادي ليفربول الإنجليزي على «فيسبوك»، حماس جماهيره، بمنشور إبداعي ومثير للاهتمام يجمع بين الرمزية والدعاية الذكية لإشعال حماس الجماهير قبل مباراة اليوم أمام برايتون، في إطار استعداداته لمواجهة حاسمة في كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي لموسم 2025-2026.

ونشر الحساب صورة فنية مميزة تظهر النجم المصري محمد صلاح والقائد الهولندي فيرجيل فان دايك وهما يقودان «حنطورًا» عربة تجرها الخيول، في إشارة رمزية إلى «رحلة» أو «مغامرة» مشتركة يقودها الثنائي الأبرز في الفريق.

وعلق النادي على الصورة بالعبارة: «مغامرة مُمتعة رفقة الريدز الليلة»، في دعوة مباشرة للجماهير للاستمتاع بالمباراة التي تجمع الفريقين على ملعب أنفيلد ضمن الدور الرابع من البطولة.

تأتي هذه المواجهة في وقت يسعى فيه ليفربول تحت قيادة المدرب آرني سلوت للحفاظ على آماله في المنافسة على لقب كأس الاتحاد، إحدى البطولتين المتبقيتين له هذا الموسم إلى جانب الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز.

ويدخل الفريق اللقاء بعد فوز مهم في الدوري على سندرلاند (1-0) يوم الأربعاء الماضي، حيث سجل فان دايك هدف الفوز برأسية قوية، مما يعزز من دوره كقائد ولاعب حاسم في المباريات الكبيرة.

أما محمد صلاح، فهو يظل العنصر الأساسي في خط هجوم الريدز، حيث يواصل تقديم مستويات استثنائية رغم الضغط المتزايد على الفريق بسبب جدول المباريات المزدحم.

ويعكس المنشور ثقة النادي الكبيرة في الثنائي كقادة للفريق داخل وخارج الملعب، ويستخدم صورة «الحنطور» كرمز للقيادة المشتركة والمغامرة الجماعية نحو الفوز.

وحقق المنشور تفاعلاً كبيرًا من جماهير ليفربول حول العالم، خاصة في الوطن العربي، حيث علق الكثيرون بتشجيع لصلاح وتوقعات بأداء قوي في المباراة، حيث يُعد هذا النوع من المنشورات الإبداعية جزءًا من إستراتيجية النادي في التواصل الاجتماعي لتعزيز الروح المعنوية والإثارة قبل المباريات الحاسمة.