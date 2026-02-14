The official account of Liverpool FC on Facebook stirred excitement among its fans with a creative and intriguing post that combines symbolism and clever marketing to ignite enthusiasm ahead of today's match against Brighton, as part of its preparations for a crucial encounter in the FA Cup for the 2025-2026 season.

The account shared a distinctive artistic image showing Egyptian star Mohamed Salah and Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk leading a "horse-drawn carriage," symbolically referencing a "journey" or "adventure" shared by the team's standout duo.

The club captioned the image with the phrase: "An enjoyable adventure with the Reds tonight," directly inviting fans to enjoy the match between the two teams at Anfield in the fourth round of the tournament.

This encounter comes at a time when Liverpool, under the management of Arne Slot, is striving to maintain its hopes of competing for the FA Cup, one of the two remaining trophies this season alongside the Premier League.

The team enters the match following an important league victory over Sunderland (1-0) last Wednesday, where Van Dijk scored the winning goal with a powerful header, reinforcing his role as a leader and key player in significant matches.

As for Mohamed Salah, he remains a crucial element in the Reds' attack, continuing to deliver exceptional performances despite the increasing pressure on the team due to a busy match schedule.

The post reflects the club's strong confidence in the duo as leaders both on and off the pitch, using the image of the "carriage" as a symbol of shared leadership and a collective adventure towards victory.

The post garnered significant interaction from Liverpool fans around the world, especially in the Arab world, where many commented with encouragement for Salah and expectations of a strong performance in the match, as this type of creative post is part of the club's strategy in social media to boost morale and excitement before crucial matches.