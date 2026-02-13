شدّد الأمن العام على أن التأخر في الإبلاغ عن مغادرة الزائر بعد انتهاء مدة تأشيرة دخوله يُعرّض المستقدِم لعقوبات نظامية قاسية، وذلك في إطار حملة «وطن بلا مخالف» الهادفة إلى ضبط أوضاع الإقامة والعمل.

وأوضحت الجهات الأمنية أن العقوبات تصل إلى غرامة مالية قدرها 50 ألف ريال، والسجن لمدة تصل إلى 6 أشهر، إضافة إلى الترحيل إذا كان المُستقدِم من المقيمين غير السعوديين.

كما دعت الجهات المختصة المواطنين والمقيمين إلى الإبلاغ عن مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والمنطقة الشرقية، أو عبر الرقم (999) في بقية مناطق المملكة، مع التأكيد على أن البلاغات تُعالج بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.