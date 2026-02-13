The Public Security has emphasized that delaying the reporting of a visitor's departure after the expiration of their entry visa exposes the sponsor to severe legal penalties, as part of the "Nation Without Violators" campaign aimed at regulating residency and labor conditions.

The security authorities clarified that the penalties can reach a financial fine of up to 50,000 riyals, imprisonment for up to 6 months, in addition to deportation if the sponsor is a non-Saudi resident.

The relevant authorities also urged citizens and residents to report violators of residency and labor regulations and border security through the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, or through the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions, emphasizing that reports are handled with complete confidentiality without any liability on the reporter.