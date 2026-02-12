In a shocking scene that shook Bursa province in northwestern Turkey, an afternoon outing turned into a tragedy that ended with the drowning of a five-year-old boy in the Sea of Marmara, while his mother survived a suicide attempt that she said she intended to carry out.

Surveillance cameras captured the final moments before the disaster, as the mother was seen walking hand in hand with her young son towards the yacht marina. After about half an hour, she returned alone. The brief scene was enough to ignite a widespread wave of shock after it circulated on social media.

According to Turkish media reports, the 30-year-old mother first pushed her child into the water, then jumped in after him in an attempt to end her life. However, the waves brought her back to the shore, while the child disappeared beneath the surface of the sea. Later, his body was found, and he had already passed away.

Suspicion arose when the mother returned home barefoot and with wet clothes, raising the concerns of her brother who was searching for her. As it became clear that the child was missing, the threads of the tragedy quickly unraveled.

During the initial investigations, the mother admitted that she was separated from her husband and suffered from psychological disorders, and she confessed that she threw her child into the sea before jumping in after him with the intention of committing suicide. She is currently undergoing medical and psychological examinations while investigations continue.

The case has sparked feelings of sadness and anger in local circles, reopening the discussion about the consequences of untreated mental health crises, when a moment of breakdown turns into an irreversible tragedy.