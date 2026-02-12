في مشهد صادم هزّ محافظة بورصة شمال غربي تركيا، تحوّلت نزهة بعد الظهيرة إلى فاجعة انتهت بفقدان طفل في الخامسة من عمره غرقًا في بحر مرمرة، بينما نجت والدته من محاولة انتحار قالت إنها كانت تنوي تنفيذها.

كاميرات المراقبة وثّقت اللحظات الأخيرة قبل الكارثة، فالأم كانت تسير ممسكة بيد طفلها الصغير باتجاه مرسى اليخوت. وبعد نحو نصف ساعة فقط، عادت وحدها. المشهد القصير كان كافيًا لإشعال موجة صدمة واسعة بعد تداوله على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وبحسب ما نقلته وسائل إعلام تركية، فإن الأم (30 عامًا) دفعت طفلها أولًا إلى المياه، ثم قفزت خلفه في محاولة لإنهاء حياتها. غير أن الأمواج أعادتها إلى الشاطئ، بينما اختفى الطفل تحت سطح البحر. ولاحقًا، عُثر على جثمانه وقد فارق الحياة.

وبدأت الشكوك حين عادت الأم إلى منزلها حافية القدمين وملابسها مبللة، ما أثار ريبة شقيقها الذي كان يبحث عنها. ومع تبيّن غياب الطفل، تكشفت خيوط المأساة سريعًا.

وخلال التحقيقات الأولية، أقرت الأم بأنها منفصلة عن زوجها وتعاني من اضطرابات نفسية، واعترفت بأنها ألقت بطفلها في البحر قبل أن تقفز خلفه بنية الانتحار. وهي تخضع حاليًا لفحوص طبية ونفسية وسط استمرار التحقيقات.

وأثارت القضية حالة من الحزن والغضب في الأوساط المحلية، وأعادت فتح النقاش حول تداعيات الأزمات النفسية غير المعالجة، حين تتحول لحظة انهيار إلى مأساة لا يمكن التراجع عنها.