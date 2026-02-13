شهدت منصة جدارات الوطنية للتوظيف هذا الأسبوع إعلان نحو ثمانية آلاف وظيفة جديدة للسعوديين فقط، تغطي جميع القطاعات الحكومية وشبه الحكومية والقطاع الخاص، في مؤشر واضح على نشاط سوق العمل السعودي قبل الربع الأول من 2026.

الوظائف الحكومية.. تخصصات إستراتيجية وفرص قيادية

أعلنت الجهات الحكومية 29 وظيفة متنوعة، مع التركيز على الوزارات الكبرى مثل وزارة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات ووزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية، في مدن رئيسية مثل الرياض.

وتشمل هذه الوظائف أدواراً قيادية واستشارية مثل:

  • أخصائي أول تعاون دولي.
  • مدير مكتب إدارة البيانات.
  • خبير تنفيذي لدعم وتطوير الأعمال.
  • مدير عام الإدارة العامة لتطوير الحلول الرقمية.
  • أخصائي تقييم الثغرات في الأمن السيبراني.

وتشير طبيعة هذه الوظائف إلى تركيز الجهات الحكومية على التحول الرقمي، والبيانات، والأمن السيبراني، والتطوير المؤسسي، وهو ما يعكس توجه السعودية نحو تعزيز الكفاءة التشغيلية وتحقيق أهداف رؤية 2030 في الرقمنة والاستثمار في البنية المؤسسية.

والملفت أن معظم الوظائف الحكومية تتطلب خبرة في الإدارة العليا والتخصصات الدقيقة، مما يجعلها فرصاً جذابة للكوادر الوطنية المؤهلة، خاصة في مجال التخطيط الإستراتيجي وإدارة البيانات وتحليل المخاطر.

الوظائف شبه الحكومية.. تنوع بين التقنية والإدارة والصحة

أعلنت الجهات شبه الحكومية 32 وظيفة، تشمل هيئات مثل:

  • الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (مطور برمجيات، مدير قسم الاستقطاب).
  • الهيئة العامة للمحتوى المحلي والمشتريات الحكومية (أخصائي متابعة مشتريات الشركات المملوكة للدولة، مدير عام تقنية المعلومات).
  • برنامج الخدمات الصحية للهيئة الملكية (أطباء اختصاص، فني مختبر، مساعد طبيب أسنان).

وتظهر هذه الفرص تنوعاً بين التقنية، الإدارة، الصحة، والاستشارات، مما يدل على استمرار دعم القطاع شبه الحكومي للبرامج الوطنية في تعزيز الكفاءات، ورفع جودة الخدمات، ومواكبة التحولات الرقمية والاقتصادية.

كما تبرز الوظائف الصحية والطبية كمحرك رئيسي للتوظيف في هذا القطاع، في ظل التوسع المستمر في الخدمات الصحية الحكومية والخاصة، مع التركيز على الأمن السيبراني والإدارة المالية كحاجة متزايدة لمواكبة التطور الرقمي.

القطاع الخاص: 7,920 وظيفة

يعتبر القطاع الخاص الأكثر نشاطاً، حيث تم الإعلان عن 7,920 وظيفة موزعة على مختلف مناطق المملكة، مع تركيز واضح على المدن الكبرى:

  • مكة المكرمة: 2,802 وظيفة.
  • الرياض: 1,561 وظيفة.
  • المدينة المنورة: 1,549 وظيفة.
  • المنطقة الشرقية: 761 وظيفة.

وتشمل هذه الفرص مجالات متعددة من إدارة الأعمال، والتسويق، والمبيعات، والتقنية، إلى الخدمات الطبية والهندسية.

ومن القطاعات الأكثر طلباً:

  • التقنية والبرمجة: مع التوسع في الرقمنة واعتماد حلول الأعمال الرقمية.
  • الخدمات الطبية والتمريض: استمرار الحاجة للكوادر الصحية في مستشفيات ومراكز الرعاية.
  • الهندسة والبناء والتشييد: في ظل مشاريع البنية التحتية الكبرى في المدن الاقتصادية والمناطق التنموية.
  • المبيعات والتجزئة والخدمات اللوجستية: مع نمو التجارة الإلكترونية والمراكز اللوجستية.

ومن المتوقع أن تشهد المدن الكبرى مثل مكة، الرياض، والمدينة المنورة إقبالاً كبيراً على الوظائف التقنية والإدارية، بينما تركز المناطق الأخرى على الخدمات المساندة والقطاع الطبي.

ومع إعلان 29 وظيفة حكومية، و32 وظيفة شبه حكومية، و7,920 وظيفة في القطاع الخاص، يظهر هذا الأسبوع نشاطاً غير مسبوق في سوق العمل السعودي، يعكس التحول الرقمي، والتخصصات الدقيقة، والفرص الصحية والتقنية.. سواء كنت تبحث عن مناصب قيادية في الحكومة، أو عن أدوار استشارية في الهيئات شبه الحكومية، أو فرص واسعة في القطاع الخاص، فإن منصة جدارات تقدم هذا الأسبوع خيارات متعددة يمكن أن تغير مسار حياتك المهنية.