شهدت منصة جدارات الوطنية للتوظيف هذا الأسبوع إعلان نحو ثمانية آلاف وظيفة جديدة للسعوديين فقط، تغطي جميع القطاعات الحكومية وشبه الحكومية والقطاع الخاص، في مؤشر واضح على نشاط سوق العمل السعودي قبل الربع الأول من 2026.
الوظائف الحكومية.. تخصصات إستراتيجية وفرص قيادية
أعلنت الجهات الحكومية 29 وظيفة متنوعة، مع التركيز على الوزارات الكبرى مثل وزارة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات ووزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية، في مدن رئيسية مثل الرياض.
وتشمل هذه الوظائف أدواراً قيادية واستشارية مثل:
- أخصائي أول تعاون دولي.
- مدير مكتب إدارة البيانات.
- خبير تنفيذي لدعم وتطوير الأعمال.
- مدير عام الإدارة العامة لتطوير الحلول الرقمية.
- أخصائي تقييم الثغرات في الأمن السيبراني.
وتشير طبيعة هذه الوظائف إلى تركيز الجهات الحكومية على التحول الرقمي، والبيانات، والأمن السيبراني، والتطوير المؤسسي، وهو ما يعكس توجه السعودية نحو تعزيز الكفاءة التشغيلية وتحقيق أهداف رؤية 2030 في الرقمنة والاستثمار في البنية المؤسسية.
والملفت أن معظم الوظائف الحكومية تتطلب خبرة في الإدارة العليا والتخصصات الدقيقة، مما يجعلها فرصاً جذابة للكوادر الوطنية المؤهلة، خاصة في مجال التخطيط الإستراتيجي وإدارة البيانات وتحليل المخاطر.
الوظائف شبه الحكومية.. تنوع بين التقنية والإدارة والصحة
أعلنت الجهات شبه الحكومية 32 وظيفة، تشمل هيئات مثل:
- الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (مطور برمجيات، مدير قسم الاستقطاب).
- الهيئة العامة للمحتوى المحلي والمشتريات الحكومية (أخصائي متابعة مشتريات الشركات المملوكة للدولة، مدير عام تقنية المعلومات).
- برنامج الخدمات الصحية للهيئة الملكية (أطباء اختصاص، فني مختبر، مساعد طبيب أسنان).
وتظهر هذه الفرص تنوعاً بين التقنية، الإدارة، الصحة، والاستشارات، مما يدل على استمرار دعم القطاع شبه الحكومي للبرامج الوطنية في تعزيز الكفاءات، ورفع جودة الخدمات، ومواكبة التحولات الرقمية والاقتصادية.
كما تبرز الوظائف الصحية والطبية كمحرك رئيسي للتوظيف في هذا القطاع، في ظل التوسع المستمر في الخدمات الصحية الحكومية والخاصة، مع التركيز على الأمن السيبراني والإدارة المالية كحاجة متزايدة لمواكبة التطور الرقمي.
القطاع الخاص: 7,920 وظيفة
يعتبر القطاع الخاص الأكثر نشاطاً، حيث تم الإعلان عن 7,920 وظيفة موزعة على مختلف مناطق المملكة، مع تركيز واضح على المدن الكبرى:
- مكة المكرمة: 2,802 وظيفة.
- الرياض: 1,561 وظيفة.
- المدينة المنورة: 1,549 وظيفة.
- المنطقة الشرقية: 761 وظيفة.
وتشمل هذه الفرص مجالات متعددة من إدارة الأعمال، والتسويق، والمبيعات، والتقنية، إلى الخدمات الطبية والهندسية.
ومن القطاعات الأكثر طلباً:
- التقنية والبرمجة: مع التوسع في الرقمنة واعتماد حلول الأعمال الرقمية.
- الخدمات الطبية والتمريض: استمرار الحاجة للكوادر الصحية في مستشفيات ومراكز الرعاية.
- الهندسة والبناء والتشييد: في ظل مشاريع البنية التحتية الكبرى في المدن الاقتصادية والمناطق التنموية.
- المبيعات والتجزئة والخدمات اللوجستية: مع نمو التجارة الإلكترونية والمراكز اللوجستية.
ومن المتوقع أن تشهد المدن الكبرى مثل مكة، الرياض، والمدينة المنورة إقبالاً كبيراً على الوظائف التقنية والإدارية، بينما تركز المناطق الأخرى على الخدمات المساندة والقطاع الطبي.
ومع إعلان 29 وظيفة حكومية، و32 وظيفة شبه حكومية، و7,920 وظيفة في القطاع الخاص، يظهر هذا الأسبوع نشاطاً غير مسبوق في سوق العمل السعودي، يعكس التحول الرقمي، والتخصصات الدقيقة، والفرص الصحية والتقنية.. سواء كنت تبحث عن مناصب قيادية في الحكومة، أو عن أدوار استشارية في الهيئات شبه الحكومية، أو فرص واسعة في القطاع الخاص، فإن منصة جدارات تقدم هذا الأسبوع خيارات متعددة يمكن أن تغير مسار حياتك المهنية.
This week, the National Job Platform "Jadarat" announced nearly eight thousand new jobs exclusively for Saudis, covering all government, semi-government, and private sectors, indicating a clear activity in the Saudi labor market ahead of the first quarter of 2026.
Government Jobs.. Strategic Specializations and Leadership Opportunities
The government entities announced 29 diverse job positions, focusing on major ministries such as the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, in key cities like Riyadh.
These jobs include leadership and advisory roles such as:
- Senior International Cooperation Specialist.
- Data Management Office Director.
- Executive Expert for Business Support and Development.
- General Director of the General Administration for Digital Solutions Development.
- Cybersecurity Vulnerability Assessment Specialist.
The nature of these jobs indicates the government entities' focus on digital transformation, data, cybersecurity, and institutional development, reflecting Saudi Arabia's direction towards enhancing operational efficiency and achieving the goals of Vision 2030 in digitization and investment in institutional infrastructure.
Notably, most government jobs require experience in senior management and specialized fields, making them attractive opportunities for qualified national talent, especially in strategic planning, data management, and risk analysis.
Semi-Government Jobs.. Diversity in Technology, Management, and Health
Semi-government entities announced 32 job positions, including agencies such as:
- The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (Software Developer, Recruitment Department Manager).
- The General Authority for Local Content and Government Procurement (State-Owned Enterprises Procurement Specialist, IT General Manager).
- The Health Services Program for the Royal Commission (Specialist Doctors, Laboratory Technician, Dental Assistant).
These opportunities show diversity across technology, management, health, and consulting, indicating the continued support of the semi-government sector for national programs aimed at enhancing competencies, improving service quality, and keeping pace with digital and economic transformations.
Health and medical jobs also emerge as a key driver for employment in this sector, amid the ongoing expansion of public and private health services, with a focus on cybersecurity and financial management as increasing needs to keep up with digital development.
Private Sector: 7,920 Jobs
The private sector is the most active, with 7,920 jobs announced across various regions of the Kingdom, with a clear focus on major cities:
- Makkah: 2,802 jobs.
- Riyadh: 1,561 jobs.
- Medina: 1,549 jobs.
- Eastern Province: 761 jobs.
These opportunities span multiple fields from business management, marketing, and sales, to technology, medical, and engineering services.
Among the most in-demand sectors:
- Technology and Programming: with the expansion of digitization and the adoption of digital business solutions.
- Medical and Nursing Services: the ongoing need for healthcare professionals in hospitals and care centers.
- Engineering, Construction, and Building: amid major infrastructure projects in economic cities and development areas.
- Sales, Retail, and Logistics Services: with the growth of e-commerce and logistics centers.
Major cities like Makkah, Riyadh, and Medina are expected to see a significant demand for technical and administrative jobs, while other regions focus on support services and the medical sector.
With the announcement of 29 government jobs, 32 semi-government jobs, and 7,920 jobs in the private sector, this week shows unprecedented activity in the Saudi labor market, reflecting digital transformation, specialized fields, and health and technical opportunities. Whether you are looking for leadership positions in the government, advisory roles in semi-government entities, or wide-ranging opportunities in the private sector, the Jadarat platform offers multiple options this week that could change the course of your career.