This week, the National Job Platform "Jadarat" announced nearly eight thousand new jobs exclusively for Saudis, covering all government, semi-government, and private sectors, indicating a clear activity in the Saudi labor market ahead of the first quarter of 2026.

Government Jobs.. Strategic Specializations and Leadership Opportunities

The government entities announced 29 diverse job positions, focusing on major ministries such as the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, in key cities like Riyadh.

These jobs include leadership and advisory roles such as:

Senior International Cooperation Specialist.

Data Management Office Director.

Executive Expert for Business Support and Development.

General Director of the General Administration for Digital Solutions Development.

Cybersecurity Vulnerability Assessment Specialist.

The nature of these jobs indicates the government entities' focus on digital transformation, data, cybersecurity, and institutional development, reflecting Saudi Arabia's direction towards enhancing operational efficiency and achieving the goals of Vision 2030 in digitization and investment in institutional infrastructure.

Notably, most government jobs require experience in senior management and specialized fields, making them attractive opportunities for qualified national talent, especially in strategic planning, data management, and risk analysis.

Semi-Government Jobs.. Diversity in Technology, Management, and Health

Semi-government entities announced 32 job positions, including agencies such as:

The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (Software Developer, Recruitment Department Manager).

The General Authority for Local Content and Government Procurement (State-Owned Enterprises Procurement Specialist, IT General Manager).

The Health Services Program for the Royal Commission (Specialist Doctors, Laboratory Technician, Dental Assistant).

These opportunities show diversity across technology, management, health, and consulting, indicating the continued support of the semi-government sector for national programs aimed at enhancing competencies, improving service quality, and keeping pace with digital and economic transformations.

Health and medical jobs also emerge as a key driver for employment in this sector, amid the ongoing expansion of public and private health services, with a focus on cybersecurity and financial management as increasing needs to keep up with digital development.

Private Sector: 7,920 Jobs

The private sector is the most active, with 7,920 jobs announced across various regions of the Kingdom, with a clear focus on major cities:

Makkah: 2,802 jobs.

Riyadh: 1,561 jobs.

Medina: 1,549 jobs.

Eastern Province: 761 jobs.

These opportunities span multiple fields from business management, marketing, and sales, to technology, medical, and engineering services.

Among the most in-demand sectors:

Technology and Programming: with the expansion of digitization and the adoption of digital business solutions.

Medical and Nursing Services: the ongoing need for healthcare professionals in hospitals and care centers.

Engineering, Construction, and Building: amid major infrastructure projects in economic cities and development areas.

Sales, Retail, and Logistics Services: with the growth of e-commerce and logistics centers.

Major cities like Makkah, Riyadh, and Medina are expected to see a significant demand for technical and administrative jobs, while other regions focus on support services and the medical sector.

With the announcement of 29 government jobs, 32 semi-government jobs, and 7,920 jobs in the private sector, this week shows unprecedented activity in the Saudi labor market, reflecting digital transformation, specialized fields, and health and technical opportunities. Whether you are looking for leadership positions in the government, advisory roles in semi-government entities, or wide-ranging opportunities in the private sector, the Jadarat platform offers multiple options this week that could change the course of your career.