علمت مصادر «عكاظ» بأن شركة النادي الأهلي استفسرت عن إمكانية بيع عقد اللاعب خالد الغنام، وأبدت إدارة الاتفاق عدم الممانعة في بيعه، وتنتظر إدارة النادي الشرقاوي المراسلات الرسمية كي تتمكن من بيع عقد اللاعب. ويبلغ الغنام من العمر 25 سنة، ولعب 16 لقاء وسجل 7 أهداف وساهم في 3 تمريرات حاسمة خلال الموسم الحالي.


كما كشفت المصادر، أن ناديي الأهلي والاتحاد استفسرا عن إمكانية التعاقد مع فارس الغامدي، إذ إن نادي الاتفاق لا يرغب في بيع عقد اللاعب في الوقت الحالي. ويبلغ الغامدي من العمر 23 سنة، ولعب 10 مباريات وساهم في مساهمتين حاسمتين.