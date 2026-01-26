علمت مصادر «عكاظ» بأن شركة النادي الأهلي استفسرت عن إمكانية بيع عقد اللاعب خالد الغنام، وأبدت إدارة الاتفاق عدم الممانعة في بيعه، وتنتظر إدارة النادي الشرقاوي المراسلات الرسمية كي تتمكن من بيع عقد اللاعب. ويبلغ الغنام من العمر 25 سنة، ولعب 16 لقاء وسجل 7 أهداف وساهم في 3 تمريرات حاسمة خلال الموسم الحالي.
كما كشفت المصادر، أن ناديي الأهلي والاتحاد استفسرا عن إمكانية التعاقد مع فارس الغامدي، إذ إن نادي الاتفاق لا يرغب في بيع عقد اللاعب في الوقت الحالي. ويبلغ الغامدي من العمر 23 سنة، ولعب 10 مباريات وساهم في مساهمتين حاسمتين.
Sources informed "Okaz" that Al-Ahli Club inquired about the possibility of selling the contract of player Khaled Al-Ghannam, and the Al-Ettifaq management showed no objection to selling him. The Sharqawi club's management is awaiting official correspondence to proceed with the sale of the player's contract. Al-Ghannam is 25 years old, has played 16 matches, scored 7 goals, and contributed to 3 assists during the current season.
Additionally, the sources revealed that both Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad clubs inquired about the possibility of signing Fares Al-Ghamdi, as Al-Ettifaq does not wish to sell the player's contract at this time. Al-Ghamdi is 23 years old, has played 10 matches, and has contributed to 2 assists.