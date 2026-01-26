Sources informed "Okaz" that Al-Ahli Club inquired about the possibility of selling the contract of player Khaled Al-Ghannam, and the Al-Ettifaq management showed no objection to selling him. The Sharqawi club's management is awaiting official correspondence to proceed with the sale of the player's contract. Al-Ghannam is 25 years old, has played 16 matches, scored 7 goals, and contributed to 3 assists during the current season.



Additionally, the sources revealed that both Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad clubs inquired about the possibility of signing Fares Al-Ghamdi, as Al-Ettifaq does not wish to sell the player's contract at this time. Al-Ghamdi is 23 years old, has played 10 matches, and has contributed to 2 assists.