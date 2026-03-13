Rheumatologist and osteoporosis specialist Dr. Diaa Hussein confirmed to "Okaz" that the scene of some Muslim players breaking their fast in European stadiums during Ramadan has become common in several matches that coincide with the Maghrib call to prayer. The fasting players are keen to quickly break their fast during short stoppages before resuming play, noting that bananas are often the first choice for these players. This choice is based on precise health and athletic considerations that help provide the body with quick energy without causing stomach heaviness or affecting physical performance on the field.

He explained that bananas are one of the best dietary options for breaking the fast for athletes, as they provide the body with quick energy without causing stomach heaviness or digestive disturbances during ongoing physical activity. Bananas contain natural sugars that are easily absorbed, such as glucose and fructose, which help raise energy levels in the body within a few minutes. This is important for a player who needs to quickly regain their energy to continue the match.

Potassium and Magnesium Levels

Dr. Diaa pointed out that bananas are also distinguished by their good levels of potassium and magnesium, which are very important elements for athletes. They help support muscle functions and reduce the likelihood of muscle cramps that may occur due to intense physical exertion and fluid loss during fasting and matches. Additionally, the soft texture of bananas and their ease of digestion make them a suitable option that can be consumed quickly without affecting the player's performance.

He added that bananas are not considered a heavy meal at all; rather, they are among the light foods that provide the body with an appropriate amount of energy without taking a long time to digest or causing an uncomfortable feeling of fullness. Therefore, many athletes prefer them compared to other foods that may lead to sluggishness or a feeling of lethargy during play.

Nutrition, Sleep, and Training Organization

Regarding the impact of fasting on players' performance, Dr. Diaa explained that engaging in strenuous physical activity during fasting may increase the body's feeling of fatigue, especially with the loss of fluids and energy throughout the daytime hours. However, many professional players deal with this challenge by meticulously organizing their nutrition, sleep, and training during Ramadan, which helps them maintain their physical performance levels.

He indicated that the moment of breaking the fast during the match represents an important opportunity to compensate for some of the lost energy. Therefore, light and quickly absorbed foods such as bananas or dates are chosen, along with drinking a small amount of water to reactivate the body without affecting the player's ability to continue running and moving on the field.

He noted that the most crucial phase for a fasting player comes after the match, as the body needs to replenish the fluids, energy, and nutrients lost during fasting and physical exertion. Therefore, players are advised to consume a balanced meal containing proteins to repair muscles, carbohydrates to replenish energy, and to increase fluid intake to compensate for dehydration.

Dr. Diaa concluded his remarks by emphasizing that the success of Muslim players in combining fasting with high athletic performance reflects the body's ability to adapt when nutrition and rest are managed scientifically and correctly, stressing that simple dietary choices like bananas can play an important role in supporting athletic performance during Ramadan.