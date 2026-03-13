أكد طبيب الروماتيزم وهشاشة العظام الدكتور ضياء حسين لـ«عكاظ»، أن مشهد إفطار بعض اللاعبين المسلمين في الملاعب الأوروبية خلال شهر رمضان بات يتكرر في عدد من المباريات التي يتزامن توقيتها مع أذان المغرب، حيث يحرص اللاعبون الصائمون خلال فترات التوقف القصيرة على كسر صيامهم سريعاً قبل استئناف اللعب، مبيناً أن الموز غالباً ما يكون الخيار الأول لدى هؤلاء اللاعبين، وهو اختيار يستند إلى اعتبارات صحية ورياضية دقيقة تساعد على تزويد الجسم بالطاقة السريعة دون التسبب في ثقل المعدة أو التأثير على الأداء البدني داخل الملعب.

وأوضح أن الموز يعد من أفضل الخيارات الغذائية لكسر الصيام بالنسبة للرياضيين، لأنه يوفر للجسم طاقة سريعة دون أن يسبب ثقلاً في المعدة أو اضطراباً في الجهاز الهضمي أثناء استمرار النشاط البدني، فالموز يحتوي على سكريات طبيعية سهلة الامتصاص مثل الجلوكوز والفركتوز، ما يساعد على رفع مستوى الطاقة في الجسم خلال دقائق قليلة، وهو أمر مهم للاعب الذي يحتاج إلى استعادة نشاطه بسرعة لمواصلة المباراة.

نسب من البوتاسيوم والمغنيسيوم

وأشار د. ضياء إلى أن الموز يتميز كذلك باحتوائه على نسبة جيدة من البوتاسيوم والمغنيسيوم، وهما عنصران مهمان جداً للرياضيين، إذ يساعدان على دعم وظائف العضلات وتقليل احتمالات التشنجات العضلية التي قد تحدث نتيجة الجهد البدني الكبير وفقدان السوائل أثناء الصيام والمباراة ، كما أن قوام الموز اللين وسهولة هضمه يجعلان منه خياراً مناسباً يمكن تناوله بسرعة دون التأثير على أداء اللاعب.

وأضاف أن الموز لا يعتبر وجبة ثقيلة على الإطلاق، بل هو من الأطعمة الخفيفة التي تمنح الجسم قدراً مناسباً من الطاقة دون أن تستهلك عملية هضمها وقتاً طويلاً أو تسبب شعوراً بالامتلاء المزعج، ولذلك يفضله كثير من الرياضيين مقارنة ببعض الأطعمة الأخرى التي قد تؤدي إلى بطء الحركة أو الشعور بالخمول أثناء اللعب.

تنظيم التغذية والنوم والتدريبات

وفيما يتعلق بتأثير الصيام على أداء اللاعبين، أوضح د. ضياء أن ممارسة النشاط البدني الشاق خلال الصيام قد تزيد من شعور الجسم بالإجهاد، خصوصاً مع فقدان السوائل والطاقة على مدار ساعات النهار، إلا أن العديد من اللاعبين المحترفين يتعاملون مع هذا التحدي من خلال تنظيم التغذية والنوم والتدريبات بشكل دقيق خلال شهر رمضان، وهو ما يساعدهم على الحفاظ على مستوى الأداء البدني.

وبين أن لحظة الإفطار خلال المباراة تمثل فرصة مهمة لتعويض جزء من الطاقة المفقودة، ولذلك يتم اختيار أطعمة خفيفة وسريعة الامتصاص مثل الموز أو التمر، إلى جانب شرب كمية بسيطة من الماء بهدف إعادة تنشيط الجسم دون التأثير على قدرة اللاعب على الاستمرار في الجري والحركة داخل الملعب.

وأشار إلى أن المرحلة الأهم بالنسبة للاعب الصائم تأتي بعد انتهاء المباراة، حيث يحتاج الجسم إلى تعويض السوائل والطاقة والعناصر الغذائية التي فقدها خلال الصيام والجهد البدني، لذلك يُنصح اللاعبون بتناول وجبة متوازنة تحتوي على البروتينات لإصلاح العضلات، والكربوهيدرات لتعويض الطاقة، إضافة إلى الإكثار من السوائل لتعويض الجفاف.

وختم د. ضياء حديثه بالتأكيد على أن نجاح اللاعبين المسلمين في الجمع بين الصيام والأداء الرياضي العالي يعكس قدرة الجسم على التكيف عندما تتم إدارة التغذية والراحة بشكل علمي صحيح، مشدداً على أن الاختيارات الغذائية البسيطة مثل الموز قد تلعب دوراً مهماً في دعم الأداء الرياضي خلال شهر رمضان.