قررت إدارة المسابقات في الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم تأخير مباراتي الدور نصف النهائي من كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين بين فريقي الخلود والاتحاد، والأهلي والهلال إلى يوم الأربعاء 18 مارس 2026 الموافق 29 رمضان، لتقام المباراتان في التوقيت نفسه الساعة 10:00 مساءً.


وجاء هذا القرار بعد أن طلبت إدارة المسابقات مرئيات الأندية المتأهلة لهذا الدور عن المواعيد المعلنة سابقاً يومي 16 و17 مارس 2026، إذ وضعت المسابقات روزنامة الموسم الرياضي أمام الأندية للاطلاع على التواريخ المتاحة وذلك بالتنسيق مع رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين والجهات ذات العلاقة.


ويأتي هذا الإجراء في إطار حرص الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم على مواءمة الجوانب التنظيمية مع الجهات ذات العلاقة وتوفير أفضل الظروف الممكنة لإقامة مباريات هذا الدور بما يعزز عدالة المنافسة ويراعي متطلبات الأندية والاستحقاقات المختلفة ضمن منظومة العمل المشترك.


يذكر أن الموسم الرياضي الحالي سينتهي في 21 مايو 2026 وذلك لبدء استعداد المنتخب الوطني للمشاركة في كأس العالم 2026.