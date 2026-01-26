The Saudi Football Federation's competitions management has decided to postpone the semi-final matches of the King's Cup between the teams Al-Khulood and Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal to Wednesday, March 18, 2026, corresponding to the 29th of Ramadan, with both matches scheduled to take place at 10:00 PM.



This decision came after the competitions management requested the opinions of the clubs that qualified for this round regarding the previously announced dates of March 16 and 17, 2026. The competitions management presented the sports season calendar to the clubs for review of the available dates, in coordination with the Saudi Professional League and related entities.



This action is part of the Saudi Football Federation's commitment to align organizational aspects with relevant parties and to provide the best possible conditions for holding the matches of this round, enhancing the fairness of competition while considering the clubs' requirements and various obligations within the framework of joint work.



It is worth noting that the current sports season will conclude on May 21, 2026, in preparation for the national team's participation in the 2026 World Cup.