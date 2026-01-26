يحل فريق التعاون ضيفاً على النصر في ملعب الأول بارك، اليوم الإثنين، في الرياض في الجولة الـ18 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
ولا تُعد هذه المواجهة هي الأولى التي تجمع بين النصر والتعاون في دوري روشن السعودي، إذ سبق أن تقابل الفريقان في أكثر من لقاء في مختلف البطولات والمواجهات الرسمية والودية، وسبق أن تقابل فريق النصر مع التعاون في 37 مباراة في مختلف البطولات والمواجهات الرسمية والودية، إذ حقق النصر 26 انتصاراً على حساب التعاون، أما الأخير فقد فاز في 7 لقاءات على حساب النصر، بينما حضر التعادل بين الفريقين في 4 لقاءات.
وسجل لاعبو فريق النصر 80 هدفاً في مرمى التعاون، فيما أحرز لاعبو الأخير 43 هدفاً في شباك النصر.
وكان آخر لقاء جمع الفريقين في الدور الأول من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين وانتهى بفوز النصر على التعاون في ملعبه بالقصيم بخماسية نظيفة جاءت عن طريق جواو فيليكس في الدقائق (7 و67 و87)، والبرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو في الدقيقة (54) من ركلة جزاء، وكينغسلي كومان في الدقيقة (55).
The Al-Taawun team visits Al-Nassr at Al-Awal Park today, Monday, in Riyadh for the 18th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.
This is not the first encounter between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawun in the Roshen Saudi League, as the two teams have faced each other in several matches across various tournaments and official and friendly encounters. Al-Nassr has previously played against Al-Taawun in 37 matches across different tournaments, achieving 26 victories over Al-Taawun, while the latter has won 7 matches against Al-Nassr, with the teams drawing in 4 encounters.
Players from Al-Nassr have scored 80 goals against Al-Taawun, while the latter's players have netted 43 goals against Al-Nassr.
The last match between the two teams took place in the first round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League, ending with Al-Nassr defeating Al-Taawun at their home in Al-Qassim with a clean sheet of 5-0, with goals scored by João Félix in the minutes (7, 67, and 87), Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo in the minute (54) from a penalty kick, and Kingsley Coman in the minute (55).