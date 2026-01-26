The Al-Taawun team visits Al-Nassr at Al-Awal Park today, Monday, in Riyadh for the 18th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.



This is not the first encounter between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawun in the Roshen Saudi League, as the two teams have faced each other in several matches across various tournaments and official and friendly encounters. Al-Nassr has previously played against Al-Taawun in 37 matches across different tournaments, achieving 26 victories over Al-Taawun, while the latter has won 7 matches against Al-Nassr, with the teams drawing in 4 encounters.



Players from Al-Nassr have scored 80 goals against Al-Taawun, while the latter's players have netted 43 goals against Al-Nassr.



The last match between the two teams took place in the first round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League, ending with Al-Nassr defeating Al-Taawun at their home in Al-Qassim with a clean sheet of 5-0, with goals scored by João Félix in the minutes (7, 67, and 87), Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo in the minute (54) from a penalty kick, and Kingsley Coman in the minute (55).