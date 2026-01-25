The management of Al-Hilal Club has reached an agreement with Al-Nasr player Abdulrahman Ghareeb to join the first football team, following Ghareeb entering the free period of his contract, which allows him to negotiate and sign with any club without returning to his club.



Special sources confirmed to "Okaz" that the Al-Nasr player will sign with Al-Hilal after the parties agreed on the details of the deal, which is expected to ignite the sports scene, given the competition between the two clubs this season for the Roshan League title.



It is worth noting that Ghareeb spent four years at Al-Nasr, having transferred on August 20, 2022, to "Faris Najd," coming from Al-Ahli with a four-year contract worth 30 million riyals. Ghareeb began his career with Al-Ahli at the youth level and progressed through the age categories until he reached the first team, where he played 117 matches, scoring 17 goals and providing 14 assists.