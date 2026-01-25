توصلت إدارة نادي الهلال لاتفاق مع لاعب النصر عبدالرحمن غريب على تمثيل صفوف الفريق الكروي الأول، إثر دخول غريب الفترة الحرة من عقده التي تتيح له التفاوض والتوقيع مع أي نادٍ دون الرجوع لناديه.


وأكدت مصادر خاصة لـ«عكاظ» أن لاعب النصر سيوقع مع الهلال بعد اتفاق الأطراف على تفاصيل الصفقة التي من شأنها أن تشعل الوسط الرياضي، في ظل التنافس بين الناديين هذا الموسم على لقب دوري روشن.


يُذكر أن غريب قضى أربع سنوات في النصر، إذ انتقل في 20 أغسطس 2022 لـ«فارس نجد»، قادماً من الأهلي بعقد لمدة 4 سنوات بـ30 مليون ريال. وبدأ غريب مسيرته مع الأهلي من فئة البراعم، وتدرج مع الفئات السنية حتى وصل الفريق الأول وخاض معه 117 مباراة، سجل خلالها 17 هدفاً وصنع 14 تمريرة حاسمة.