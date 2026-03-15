فشل فريق حراء في تحقيق حلم نصف القرن الذي يراوده، إثر خسارته من ضيفه العيون بنتيجة هدفين مقابل هدف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز بالشرائع، ضمن منافسات دوري المناطق المؤهل لدوري الدرجة الثالثة، ليخيم الحزن على منسوبي النادي والجهازين الفني والإداري ليستمر الفريق حبيساً لدوري المناطق.


يذكر أن إدارة نادي حراء وضعت هدفين بداية الموسم الرياضي لتحقيقهما وهما العمل من أجل تحقيق إنجاز لكرة القدم عبر درجة الفريق الكروي الأول ودرجة الشباب بالتأهل إلى دوريات الأضواء، وتقديم مواهب واعدة في مجال كرة القدم من خلال منحها الفرصة كاملة في اللعب في درجتي الشباب والفريق الأول، وثانياً ضبط الهدر المالي على كرة القدم والتركيز على تحقيق إنجازات على أرض الواقع، وفي ضوء ذلك ألغت خمس فئات من درجة الناشئين والبراعم تحت سن 17 و16 و15 و14 و13.