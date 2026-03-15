فشل فريق حراء في تحقيق حلم نصف القرن الذي يراوده، إثر خسارته من ضيفه العيون بنتيجة هدفين مقابل هدف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز بالشرائع، ضمن منافسات دوري المناطق المؤهل لدوري الدرجة الثالثة، ليخيم الحزن على منسوبي النادي والجهازين الفني والإداري ليستمر الفريق حبيساً لدوري المناطق.
يذكر أن إدارة نادي حراء وضعت هدفين بداية الموسم الرياضي لتحقيقهما وهما العمل من أجل تحقيق إنجاز لكرة القدم عبر درجة الفريق الكروي الأول ودرجة الشباب بالتأهل إلى دوريات الأضواء، وتقديم مواهب واعدة في مجال كرة القدم من خلال منحها الفرصة كاملة في اللعب في درجتي الشباب والفريق الأول، وثانياً ضبط الهدر المالي على كرة القدم والتركيز على تحقيق إنجازات على أرض الواقع، وفي ضوء ذلك ألغت خمس فئات من درجة الناشئين والبراعم تحت سن 17 و16 و15 و14 و13.
The Hirah team failed to achieve its half-century dream after losing to its guest, Al-Uyoun, with a score of two goals to one in the match held at King Abdulaziz Stadium in Al-Sharae, as part of the regional league competitions qualifying for the third division. This loss cast a shadow of sadness over the club's members and the technical and administrative staff, leaving the team trapped in the regional league.
It is worth mentioning that the management of Hirah Club set two goals at the beginning of the sports season to achieve: first, to work towards achieving success in football through the first team and youth team by qualifying for the spotlight leagues, and to present promising talents in the field of football by giving them the full opportunity to play in both the youth and first team levels. Secondly, to control financial waste in football and focus on achieving tangible accomplishments. In light of this, five categories from the youth and junior levels under 17, 16, 15, 14, and 13 were canceled.