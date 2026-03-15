The Hirah team failed to achieve its half-century dream after losing to its guest, Al-Uyoun, with a score of two goals to one in the match held at King Abdulaziz Stadium in Al-Sharae, as part of the regional league competitions qualifying for the third division. This loss cast a shadow of sadness over the club's members and the technical and administrative staff, leaving the team trapped in the regional league.



It is worth mentioning that the management of Hirah Club set two goals at the beginning of the sports season to achieve: first, to work towards achieving success in football through the first team and youth team by qualifying for the spotlight leagues, and to present promising talents in the field of football by giving them the full opportunity to play in both the youth and first team levels. Secondly, to control financial waste in football and focus on achieving tangible accomplishments. In light of this, five categories from the youth and junior levels under 17, 16, 15, 14, and 13 were canceled.