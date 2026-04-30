تواجد حارس مرمى الاتحاد حامد الشنقيطي ضمن أفضل 100 حارس شاب في العالم (تحت 23 عاماً)، بحسب مرصد «CIES Football Observatory» العالمي لكرة القدم، على الرغم من عدم مشاركته أساسياً مع «العميد».
وأوضح التقرير أن القيمة السوقية التقديرية للشنقيطي، الذي يرتبط بعقد مع الاتحاد حتى 2029، يجب أن تكون 1.4 مليون يورو بدلاً من 225 ألف يورو فقط، كما هو مذكور على موقع «ترانسفير ماركت»، على الرغم من أنه لم يشارك سوى 883 دقيقة في العام الأخير، مكتسباً خبرة تُقدَّر بـ51.3.
إشادة صربية بالشنقيطي
وكان مدرب حراس مرمى صربيا جيسوس سلفادو، الذي سبق له العمل في الاتحاد ضمن الجهاز الفني للفرنسي لوران بلان، قد قال في تصريحات سابقة لـ«عكاظ» إن حامد الشنقيطي يمتلك كل المقومات ليصبح أفضل حارس مرمى سعودي.
وأضاف سلفادور: «كل ما يحتاجه الشنقيطي هو برنامج تدريبي مثالي يشمل الجوانب الفنية والتكتيكية لقراءة اللعب، ومدرب شجاع يجرؤ على إشراكه حتى لو ارتكب أخطاء».
Union goalkeeper Hamid Al-Shanqeeti is among the top 100 young goalkeepers in the world (under 23 years old), according to the global "CIES Football Observatory," despite not being a regular starter with "The Dean."
The report indicated that the estimated market value of Al-Shanqeeti, who is contracted with Union until 2029, should be €1.4 million instead of just €225,000, as mentioned on the "Transfermarkt" website, even though he has only played 883 minutes in the past year, gaining experience estimated at 51.3.
Serbian Praise for Al-Shanqeeti
The goalkeeper coach of Serbia, Jesus Salvado, who previously worked with Union under the technical staff of Frenchman Laurent Blanc, stated in earlier remarks to "Okaz" that Hamid Al-Shanqeeti has all the qualities to become the best Saudi goalkeeper.
Salvador added: "All Al-Shanqeeti needs is an ideal training program that includes technical and tactical aspects of reading the game, and a brave coach who dares to involve him even if he makes mistakes."