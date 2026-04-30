Union goalkeeper Hamid Al-Shanqeeti is among the top 100 young goalkeepers in the world (under 23 years old), according to the global "CIES Football Observatory," despite not being a regular starter with "The Dean."

The report indicated that the estimated market value of Al-Shanqeeti, who is contracted with Union until 2029, should be €1.4 million instead of just €225,000, as mentioned on the "Transfermarkt" website, even though he has only played 883 minutes in the past year, gaining experience estimated at 51.3.

Serbian Praise for Al-Shanqeeti

The goalkeeper coach of Serbia, Jesus Salvado, who previously worked with Union under the technical staff of Frenchman Laurent Blanc, stated in earlier remarks to "Okaz" that Hamid Al-Shanqeeti has all the qualities to become the best Saudi goalkeeper.

Salvador added: "All Al-Shanqeeti needs is an ideal training program that includes technical and tactical aspects of reading the game, and a brave coach who dares to involve him even if he makes mistakes."