تواجد حارس مرمى الاتحاد حامد الشنقيطي ضمن أفضل 100 حارس شاب في العالم (تحت 23 عاماً)، بحسب مرصد «CIES Football Observatory» العالمي لكرة القدم، على الرغم من عدم مشاركته أساسياً مع «العميد».

وأوضح التقرير أن القيمة السوقية التقديرية للشنقيطي، الذي يرتبط بعقد مع الاتحاد حتى 2029، يجب أن تكون 1.4 مليون يورو بدلاً من 225 ألف يورو فقط، كما هو مذكور على موقع «ترانسفير ماركت»، على الرغم من أنه لم يشارك سوى 883 دقيقة في العام الأخير، مكتسباً خبرة تُقدَّر بـ51.3.

إشادة صربية بالشنقيطي

وكان مدرب حراس مرمى صربيا جيسوس سلفادو، الذي سبق له العمل في الاتحاد ضمن الجهاز الفني للفرنسي لوران بلان، قد قال في تصريحات سابقة لـ«عكاظ» إن حامد الشنقيطي يمتلك كل المقومات ليصبح أفضل حارس مرمى سعودي.

وأضاف سلفادور: «كل ما يحتاجه الشنقيطي هو برنامج تدريبي مثالي يشمل الجوانب الفنية والتكتيكية لقراءة اللعب، ومدرب شجاع يجرؤ على إشراكه حتى لو ارتكب أخطاء».