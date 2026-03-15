قبضت وزارة الداخلية البحرينية، اليوم (الأحد)، على 5 أشخاص، وحددت شخصاً سادساً «هارب خارج البلاد»، بعد تخابرهم وجمعهم وتمريرهم معلومات دقيقة وحساسة للحرس الثوري الإيراني عبر عناصر إرهابية موجودة في إيران.


وأكدت أنهم جندوا عناصر إرهابية للعمل في تنفيذ مخططات إرهابية ضد مملكة البحرين، بما من شأنه النيل من سيادة الدولة، والأجهزة الأمنية، والكيانات الاقتصادية، وبث الخوف والرعب لدى المواطنين والمقيمين، وتعريض أمن وسلامة البلاد للخطر.


وكشفت وزارة الداخلية هوية المقبوض عليهم، وهم: عباس عبدالله حبيب (39 عاماً)، يوسف أحمد منصور سرحان (25 عاماً)، محمد فضل حميد (39 عاماً)، سهلان عبدالرضا علي (27 عاماً)، محمد هادي حسن (37 عاماً)، وأحمد يوسف جاسم سرحان (37 عاماً، هارب خارج البلاد).


وحسب بيان الداخلية، فإن المقبوض عليهم التقطوا صوراً وإحداثيات لعدد من الأماكن الحيوية والمهمة، وبعض الفنادق في مملكة البحرين، وإرسال الصور والإحداثيات للحرس الثوري الإيراني، ما ساعد في عملية استهداف تلك المواقع من جانب «العدوان الإيراني الآثم».


وذكرت الداخلية أن إفادة المقبوض عليه الأول عباس حبيب الذي يشير سجله الجنائي إلى تورطه في السنوات السابقة في جرائم إرهابية، بأنه تلقى تدريبات مكثفة بمعسكرات الحرس الثوري الإيراني على تهريب الأشخاص، وتجنيد عناصر للمشاركة في تنفيذ مخططات إرهابية.


ولفتت الإدارة العامة للمباحث والأدلة الجنائية إلى أنه تم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة وإحالة المقبوض عليهم الخمسة إلى النيابة العامة.