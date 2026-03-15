The Bahraini Ministry of Interior arrested 5 individuals today (Sunday) and identified a sixth person as "fugitive outside the country," after they communicated and gathered sensitive and accurate information for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard through terrorist elements present in Iran.



They confirmed that they recruited terrorist elements to carry out terrorist plots against the Kingdom of Bahrain, which would undermine the sovereignty of the state, the security agencies, and economic entities, instilling fear and terror among citizens and residents, and jeopardizing the safety and security of the country.



The Ministry of Interior revealed the identities of the arrested individuals, who are: Abbas Abdullah Habib (39 years old), Yusuf Ahmed Mansour Sarhan (25 years old), Mohammed Fadl Hamid (39 years old), Sahlān Abdul-Ridha Ali (27 years old), Mohammed Hadi Hassan (37 years old), and Ahmed Yusuf Jassim Sarhan (37 years old, fugitive outside the country).



According to the Ministry's statement, the arrested individuals took photos and coordinates of several vital and important locations, as well as some hotels in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and sent the photos and coordinates to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which assisted in targeting those sites by the "evil Iranian aggression."



The Ministry mentioned that the statement from the first arrested individual, Abbas Habib, whose criminal record indicates his involvement in previous years in terrorist crimes, revealed that he received intensive training at Iranian Revolutionary Guard camps on smuggling individuals and recruiting elements to participate in executing terrorist plots.



The General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Evidence noted that the necessary legal procedures have been taken and the five arrested individuals have been referred to the Public Prosecution.