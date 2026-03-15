The Egyptian artist Heba El-Sisi revealed details about her cancer diagnosis, the shock she felt when receiving the diagnosis for the first time, confirming that she initially could not comprehend the news.

3 Tumors

She said during her appearance on the program "Wara El-Shams" with the media personality Yasmin El-Khatib: I did not believe the diagnosis at first, and I told the doctor that it was not real, and I was waiting for the test results to confirm that what I heard was wrong.

She explained that cancer was the only illness she never imagined she would suffer from, noting that she is still trying to come to terms with the idea, but she believes that what she is going through is fate and destiny. She confirmed that she underwent a major surgery during which three tumors were removed, and she clarified that the doctors initially told her she would not need chemotherapy, and that radiation therapy would be sufficient. However, subsequent tests revealed that the lymph nodes were affected by cancer, which necessitated the start of chemotherapy sessions.

Hair Loss

The artist recounted the hardest moment during her treatment journey when her hair began to fall out due to chemotherapy sessions, affirming that she experienced a psychological breakdown at first. She said: I made a bold decision to shave all my hair to relieve the psychological pressure.

She added that the turning point was when she completely shaved her head; she looked at herself in the mirror and accepted her appearance, deciding to face the illness with courage, indicating her refusal to wear a wig, in an attempt to encourage women who are going through the same experience to accept themselves and not feel ashamed.

Hiding the Illness

El-Sisi revealed that she hid the news of her cancer diagnosis for six months after undergoing surgery. She explained that she was not mentally prepared to announce it at first, but later decided to be honest with the public when the treatment began to affect her appearance.

She added: I preferred to face people with the truth instead of hiding it.

She also noted that she faced some criticism after announcing her illness, as some accused her of seeking public sympathy, but she confirmed that she needed psychological support during that period.

Unexpected Support

El-Sisi revealed that several stars from the artistic community made sure to check on her after announcing her illness. She explained that the two people she was most surprised by their support were the artist Tamer Hosny and the dancer Dina, as they reached out to her to inquire about her health condition.

She talked about the role of her daughters in supporting her during this difficult phase, affirming that they represent her source of strength and the main motivation for her to continue living. She said: My daughters are the loves of my soul and they comfort me through any experience I go through.