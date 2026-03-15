كشفت الفنانة المصرية هبة السيسي تفاصيل إصابتها بمرض السرطان، الصدمة التي شعرت بها عند تلقي التشخيص لأول مرة، مؤكدة أنها لم تستوعب الخبر في البداية.

3 أورام

وقالت خلال لقائها في برنامج «ورا الشمس» مع الإعلامية ياسمين الخطيب: لم أصدق التشخيص في البداية، وقلت للطبيب إن الأمر غير حقيقي وكنت أنتظر نتيجة التحاليل لتؤكد أن ما سمعته خطأ.

وأوضحت أن السرطان كان المرض الوحيد الذي لم تتخيل يومًا أن تصاب به، مشيرة إلى أنها لا تزال تحاول التكيف مع الفكرة، لكنها تؤمن بأن ما تمر به هو قضاء وقدر، مؤكدة خضوعها لعملية جراحية كبيرة تم خلالها استئصال ثلاثة أورام، وأوضحت أن الأطباء أخبروها في البداية أنها لن تحتاج إلى العلاج الكيماوي، وأن العلاج الإشعاعي سيكون كافيًا، لكن التحاليل اللاحقة كشفت إصابة الغدد الليمفاوية بالسرطان، وهو ما استدعى بدء جلسات العلاج الكيماوي.

سقوط الشعر

وروت الفنانة اللحظة الأصعب خلال رحلة العلاج، عندما بدأ شعرها يتساقط نتيجة جلسات العلاج الكيماوي، مؤكدة أنها تعرضت لانهيار نفسي في البداية، وقالت: اتخذت قرارًا جريئًا بحلاقة شعري بالكامل لتخفيف الضغط النفسي.

وأضافت كانت اللحظة الفارقة عندما حلقت شعري بالكامل، نظرت لنفسي في المرآة وتقبلت شكلي، وقررت مواجهة المرض بشجاعة، مشيرة الى رفضها ارتداء باروكة، في محاولة لتشجيع النساء اللاتي يمررن بالتجربة نفسها على تقبل أنفسهن وعدم الشعور بالخجل.

إخفاء المرض

وكشفت السيسي أنها أخفت خبر إصابتها بالسرطان لمدة ستة أشهر بعد إجراء العملية الجراحية، وأوضحت أنها لم تكن مستعدة نفسيًا لإعلان الأمر في البداية، لكنها قررت لاحقًا مصارحة الجمهور بالحقيقة عندما بدأ العلاج يؤثر على مظهرها.

وأضافت: فضّلت أن أواجه الناس بالحقيقة بدلًا من إخفائها.

كما أشارت إلى أنها تعرضت لبعض الانتقادات بعد إعلان المرض، إذ اتهمها البعض بأنها تسعى لكسب تعاطف الجمهور، لكنها أكدت أنها كانت بحاجة إلى الدعم النفسي في تلك الفترة.

دعم مفاجئ

وكشفت السيسي أن عددًا من نجوم الوسط الفني حرصوا على الاطمئنان عليها بعد إعلان مرضها، وأوضحت أن أكثر شخصين فوجئت بدعمهما كانا الفنان تامر حسني والراقصة دينا، حيث تواصلا معها للاطمئنان على حالتها الصحية.

وتحدثت عن دور بناتها في دعمها خلال هذه المرحلة الصعبة، مؤكدة أنهن يمثلن مصدر القوة والدافع الأساسي لها للاستمرار في الحياة، وقالت: بناتي حبايب روحي وبيصبروني على أي تجربة بمر بيها.