The Egyptian artist Aathar Al-Hakeem confirmed that her decision to retire from art is final and complete, having been in place for about 15 years. She completely denied that there are any personal disputes or crises within the artistic community behind this decision. She also strongly rejected linking her retirement to the term (repentance), questioning this description with an incredulous inquiry about whether her previous work was based on lies that she needed to repent from.

In a phone call during the program (Details), she explained that the true motivation for her retirement is her feeling of sufficiency and fulfillment from her successful artistic career, expressing her gratitude for the ongoing love she receives from the audience through social media platforms.

Commenting on the issue of wearing the hijab, Al-Hakeem pointed out that the true essence of the hijab lies in preventing harm to others and staying away from what angers God. She emphasized that this beautiful act of worship should not be reduced to just the external appearance.

The retired artist expressed her dissatisfaction with the current state of television series, criticizing the prevalence of violent scenes and inappropriate language that do not reflect society. She mentioned that she stopped following dramatic works a decade ago, and her judgment is based on what she sees in promotional advertisements, noting her current preference for watching films, especially comedies.