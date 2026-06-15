أكدت الفنانة المصرية آثار الحكيم أن قرار اعتزالها الفن نهائي وتام منذ نحو 15 عاماً. ونفت تماماً أن يكون وراء هذا القرار أي خلافات شخصية أو أزمات داخل الوسط الفني. كما رفضت بشدة ربط اعتزالها بمصطلح (التوبة)، مستنكرةً هذا الوصف بتساؤل استنكاري حول ما إذا كان عملها السابق يعتمد على الكذب حتى تتوب عنه.

وأوضحت، في مداخلة هاتفية عبر برنامج (تفاصيل)، أن الدافع الحقيقي للاعتزال هو شعورها بالاكتفاء والتشبّع من مسيرتها الفنية الناجحة، معربةً عن امتنانها للمحبة المستمرة التي تتلقاها من الجمهور عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

وفي تعليقها على مسألة ارتداء الحجاب، أشارت الحكيم إلى أن الجوهر الحقيقي للحجاب يكمن في كف الأذى عن الآخرين والابتعاد عما يغضب الله. مؤكدةً أنه لا ينبغي اختزال هذه العبادة الجميلة في المظهر الخارجي فقط.

وأبدت الفنانة المعتزلة استياءها من واقع المسلسلات المعاصرة، منتقدةً انتشار مشاهد العنف والألفاظ الخارجة التي لا تعبر عن المجتمع. وذكرت أنها توقفت عن متابعة الأعمال الدرامية منذ عقد من الزمن، وأن حكمها يبنى على ما تراه في الإعلانات الترويجية، مشيرة إلى تفضيلها الحالي لمشاهدة الأفلام، خاصة الكوميدية منها.