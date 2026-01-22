حقق قائد النصر، كريستيانو رونالدو، إنجازاً تاريخياً جديداً، بعدما سجل هدفاً في فوز فريقه على ضمك 2-1، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء (الأربعاء)، ضمن منافسات الجولة السابعة عشرة من مسابقة دوري روشن السعودي.

وسجل أهداف النصر عبد الرحمن غريب في الدقيقة الخامسة، وكريستيانو رونالدو في الدقيقة 50، فيما أحرز جمال حركاس هدف ضمك الوحيد في الدقيقة 68.
النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو

ورفع النجم البرتغالي صاحب الـ40 عاماً رصيده إلى 116 هدفاً بقميص النصر في مختلف المسابقات منذ انضمامه إلى الفريق مطلع عام 2023، ليصبح أكثر لاعب أجنبي تسجيلاً للأهداف في تاريخ النادي، متجاوزاً الرقم السابق المسجل باسم المغربي عبد الرزاق حمد الله (115 هدفاً).

صدارة هدافي الدوري السعودي

كما عزز رونالدو صدارته لترتيب هدافي الدوري السعودي هذا الموسم برصيد 16 هدفاً، متفوقاً بهدفين عن مهاجم الأهلي إيفان توني، صاحب المركز الثاني.