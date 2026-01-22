The leader of Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo, achieved a new historic milestone after scoring a goal in his team's 2-1 victory over Damak in the match that took place on Wednesday evening, as part of the seventeenth round of the Roshn Saudi League.

Al-Nassr's goals were scored by Abdulrahman Ghareeb in the fifth minute and Cristiano Ronaldo in the fiftieth minute, while Jamal Harkas scored Damak's only goal in the sixty-eighth minute.



النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو

The 40-year-old Portuguese star raised his tally to 116 goals in Al-Nassr's jersey across all competitions since joining the team at the beginning of 2023, becoming the highest-scoring foreign player in the club's history, surpassing the previous record held by Moroccan Abdelrazak Hamdallah (115 goals).

Top of the Saudi League Scorers

Ronaldo also strengthened his lead in the Saudi League top scorers' ranking this season with a total of 16 goals, two goals ahead of Al-Ahli's striker Ivan Toney, who is in second place.