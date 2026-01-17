حقق الفريق الأول لكرة القدم للسيدات بنادي القادسية فوزاً مستحقاً على نظيره الاتحاد بنتيجة (4 - 1) في مواجهة الذهاب التي جمعت الفريقين مساء أمس على ملعب نادي الاتحاد.
وافتتحت البرازيلية أدريانا التسجيل مبكراً بإحرازها الهدف الأول عند الدقيقة (4)، قبل أن تضيف الدولية نورة الهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة (10)، مؤكدتين تفوق القادسية في الشوط الأول.
وفي الشوط الثاني، عززت الألمانية جينيفر تقدم الفريق بتسجيلها الهدف الثالث عند الدقيقة (58)، قبل أن تختتم الفرنسية ليا مهرجان الأهداف بتسجيل الهدف الرابع عند الدقيقة (68).
يُذكر أن سيدات القادسية سيواجهن فريق الاتحاد في إياب ربع نهائي كأس الاتحاد الأسبوع القادم، مواصلات العمل على التطوير وتحسين الأداء، سعياً لتعزيز النتيجة وحجز بطاقة التأهل إلى الأدوار المتقدمة.
The women's first football team of Al-Qadsiah Club achieved a deserved victory over their counterpart Al-Ittihad with a score of (4 - 1) in the first leg match that brought the two teams together last night at Al-Ittihad Club's stadium.
The Brazilian Adriana opened the scoring early by netting the first goal in the 4th minute, before the international player Noura added the second goal in the 10th minute, confirming Al-Qadsiah's superiority in the first half.
In the second half, the German Jennifer strengthened the team's lead by scoring the third goal in the 58th minute, before the French player Leah capped off the goal fest by scoring the fourth goal in the 68th minute.
It is worth noting that the women of Al-Qadsiah will face Al-Ittihad in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Federation Cup next week, continuing their efforts to develop and improve their performance, in pursuit of enhancing the result and securing a ticket to the advanced stages.