حقق الفريق الأول لكرة القدم للسيدات بنادي القادسية فوزاً مستحقاً على نظيره الاتحاد بنتيجة (4 - 1) في مواجهة الذهاب التي جمعت الفريقين مساء أمس على ملعب نادي الاتحاد.


وافتتحت البرازيلية أدريانا التسجيل مبكراً بإحرازها الهدف الأول عند الدقيقة (4)، قبل أن تضيف الدولية نورة الهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة (10)، مؤكدتين تفوق القادسية في الشوط الأول.


وفي الشوط الثاني، عززت الألمانية جينيفر تقدم الفريق بتسجيلها الهدف الثالث عند الدقيقة (58)، قبل أن تختتم الفرنسية ليا مهرجان الأهداف بتسجيل الهدف الرابع عند الدقيقة (68).


يُذكر أن سيدات القادسية سيواجهن فريق الاتحاد في إياب ربع نهائي كأس الاتحاد الأسبوع القادم، مواصلات العمل على التطوير وتحسين الأداء، سعياً لتعزيز النتيجة وحجز بطاقة التأهل إلى الأدوار المتقدمة.