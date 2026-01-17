The women's first football team of Al-Qadsiah Club achieved a deserved victory over their counterpart Al-Ittihad with a score of (4 - 1) in the first leg match that brought the two teams together last night at Al-Ittihad Club's stadium.



The Brazilian Adriana opened the scoring early by netting the first goal in the 4th minute, before the international player Noura added the second goal in the 10th minute, confirming Al-Qadsiah's superiority in the first half.



In the second half, the German Jennifer strengthened the team's lead by scoring the third goal in the 58th minute, before the French player Leah capped off the goal fest by scoring the fourth goal in the 68th minute.



It is worth noting that the women of Al-Qadsiah will face Al-Ittihad in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Federation Cup next week, continuing their efforts to develop and improve their performance, in pursuit of enhancing the result and securing a ticket to the advanced stages.