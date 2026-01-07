تنطلق مساء اليوم (الأربعاء) منافسات بطولة كأس السوبر الإسباني 2026، التي تستمر حتى يوم الأحد 11 يناير، على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة، بمشاركة 4 من أبرز الأندية الإسبانية، وذلك بإشراف وتنظيم وزارة الرياضة.
ويشارك في البطولة كلٌّ من: برشلونة بطل الدوري الإسباني وبطل كأس ملك إسبانيا لموسم 2024 – 2025، وريال مدريد وصيف الدوري الإسباني ووصيف كأس ملك إسبانيا للموسم ذاته، إلى جانب أتلتيكو مدريد صاحب المركز الثالث في الدوري الإسباني، وأتلتيك بلباو صاحب المركز الرابع.
وتُقام البطولة بنظام خروج المغلوب؛ حيث تُلعب المباراة الأولى مساء غدٍ بين برشلونة وأتلتيك بلباو، فيما تُقام المباراة الثانية يوم الخميس 8 يناير، وتجمع ريال مدريد وأتلتيكو مدريد في ديربي مرتقب لتحديد الطرف الثاني في النهائي، المقرر إقامته يوم الأحد 11 يناير.
وتعدّ هذه النسخة من كأس السوبر هي السادسة في المملكة، بعد أن احتضنت 5 بطولاتٍ ماضية، حقّق منها ريال مدريد 3، مقابل بطولتين لفريق برشلونة الذي يملك النصيب الأكبر من بطولات السوبر، بواقع 15 لقبًا، يليه ريال مدريد بـ13 لقبًا، فيما يملك أتلتيك بلباو 3 ألقاب، مقابل لقبين لفريق أتلتيكو مدريد.
ومن المنتظر أن تحظى البطولة بحضور جماهيري كبير وتغطية إعلامية محلية وإقليمية ودولية واسعة عبر القنوات والمنصات العالمية، مع بث مباشر للمباريات ومتابعة جماهيرية كبيرة حول العالم، في ظل مشاركة نخبة من نجوم كرة القدم العالمية، إذ تأتي استضافة المملكة لهذا الحدث تجسيدًا لمكانتها وجهة عالمية لاستضافة كبرى الفعاليات الرياضية، بما يسهم في تحقيق المستهدفات الوطنية.
The Spanish Super Cup 2026 competitions kick off this evening (Wednesday) and will continue until Sunday, January 11, at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, featuring 4 of the most prominent Spanish clubs, under the supervision and organization of the Ministry of Sports.
The tournament includes: Barcelona, the champion of the Spanish league and the Copa del Rey for the 2024 – 2025 season, and Real Madrid, the runner-up in the Spanish league and the Copa del Rey for the same season, along with Atlético Madrid, who finished third in the Spanish league, and Athletic Bilbao, who finished fourth.
The tournament is held in a knockout format; the first match will take place tomorrow evening between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, while the second match will be held on Thursday, January 8, featuring Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in a highly anticipated derby to determine the second finalist, scheduled for Sunday, January 11.
This edition of the Super Cup is the sixth in the Kingdom, following 5 previous tournaments, of which Real Madrid won 3, while Barcelona secured 2 titles. Barcelona holds the record for the most Super Cup titles with 15, followed by Real Madrid with 13 titles, while Athletic Bilbao has 3 titles, compared to 2 titles for Atlético Madrid.
The tournament is expected to attract a large audience and extensive local, regional, and international media coverage through global channels and platforms, with live broadcasts of the matches and significant global fan engagement, as it features a selection of the world's top football stars. The Kingdom's hosting of this event reflects its status as a global destination for major sporting events, contributing to achieving national objectives.