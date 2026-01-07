The Spanish Super Cup 2026 competitions kick off this evening (Wednesday) and will continue until Sunday, January 11, at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, featuring 4 of the most prominent Spanish clubs, under the supervision and organization of the Ministry of Sports.

The tournament includes: Barcelona, the champion of the Spanish league and the Copa del Rey for the 2024 – 2025 season, and Real Madrid, the runner-up in the Spanish league and the Copa del Rey for the same season, along with Atlético Madrid, who finished third in the Spanish league, and Athletic Bilbao, who finished fourth.

The tournament is held in a knockout format; the first match will take place tomorrow evening between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, while the second match will be held on Thursday, January 8, featuring Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in a highly anticipated derby to determine the second finalist, scheduled for Sunday, January 11.

This edition of the Super Cup is the sixth in the Kingdom, following 5 previous tournaments, of which Real Madrid won 3, while Barcelona secured 2 titles. Barcelona holds the record for the most Super Cup titles with 15, followed by Real Madrid with 13 titles, while Athletic Bilbao has 3 titles, compared to 2 titles for Atlético Madrid.

The tournament is expected to attract a large audience and extensive local, regional, and international media coverage through global channels and platforms, with live broadcasts of the matches and significant global fan engagement, as it features a selection of the world's top football stars. The Kingdom's hosting of this event reflects its status as a global destination for major sporting events, contributing to achieving national objectives.