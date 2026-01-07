تنطلق مساء اليوم (الأربعاء) منافسات بطولة كأس السوبر الإسباني 2026، التي تستمر حتى يوم الأحد 11 يناير، على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة، بمشاركة 4 من أبرز الأندية الإسبانية، وذلك بإشراف وتنظيم وزارة الرياضة.

ويشارك في البطولة كلٌّ من: برشلونة بطل الدوري الإسباني وبطل كأس ملك إسبانيا لموسم 2024 – 2025، وريال مدريد وصيف الدوري الإسباني ووصيف كأس ملك إسبانيا للموسم ذاته، إلى جانب أتلتيكو مدريد صاحب المركز الثالث في الدوري الإسباني، وأتلتيك بلباو صاحب المركز الرابع.

وتُقام البطولة بنظام خروج المغلوب؛ حيث تُلعب المباراة الأولى مساء غدٍ بين برشلونة وأتلتيك بلباو، فيما تُقام المباراة الثانية يوم الخميس 8 يناير، وتجمع ريال مدريد وأتلتيكو مدريد في ديربي مرتقب لتحديد الطرف الثاني في النهائي، المقرر إقامته يوم الأحد 11 يناير.

وتعدّ هذه النسخة من كأس السوبر هي السادسة في المملكة، بعد أن احتضنت 5 بطولاتٍ ماضية، حقّق منها ريال مدريد 3، مقابل بطولتين لفريق برشلونة الذي يملك النصيب الأكبر من بطولات السوبر، بواقع 15 لقبًا، يليه ريال مدريد بـ13 لقبًا، فيما يملك أتلتيك بلباو 3 ألقاب، مقابل لقبين لفريق أتلتيكو مدريد.

ومن المنتظر أن تحظى البطولة بحضور جماهيري كبير وتغطية إعلامية محلية وإقليمية ودولية واسعة عبر القنوات والمنصات العالمية، مع بث مباشر للمباريات ومتابعة جماهيرية كبيرة حول العالم، في ظل مشاركة نخبة من نجوم كرة القدم العالمية، إذ تأتي استضافة المملكة لهذا الحدث تجسيدًا لمكانتها وجهة عالمية لاستضافة كبرى الفعاليات الرياضية، بما يسهم في تحقيق المستهدفات الوطنية.