On the 19th day of the American-Israeli war with Iran, an Iranian Kurdish leader denied any communication between his party and Washington regarding a military role for the Kurdish fighters concentrated in the neighboring Kurdistan region of Iraq.



In response to a question about his party's stance on the strikes against Iran, the co-president of the Free Life Party of Kurdistan (PJAK), Amir Karimi, said: "We support peace and are not in favor of war; this is our principle, not just as a party but as a Kurdish nation as well." He expressed concern about what he called "the negative effects of the war on Iranian society."



He added in an interview with "Al Arabiya.net" via Zoom: "We are concerned about the negative effects of the war, especially since the economic and living conditions in Iran are facing a crisis, but the important thing is that when the target of the attacks is the Iranian regime that killed thousands of Iranian citizens two months ago, opposing this war becomes difficult," as he put it.



He further stated: "We are more prepared for a revolution than for war; the Kurdish people have faced and resisted a genocide for a hundred years, and now is the time for change and freedom, and the dictatorial regime in Tehran must make way for a legitimate democratic system."



He considered that his party has the capacity for war, but we define ourselves as actors in establishing democracy rather than as soldiers. We are determined to protect our people to the end, and if war is imposed on us, we will certainly defend ourselves. We have the strength, and everyone sees that.



The Kurdish leader viewed that "the authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran is illegitimate, having remained in power through force, violence, executions, and repression, and it must leave to be replaced by a legitimate democratic authority." He emphasized that it is time for Iran to free itself from this nightmare and breathe the air of freedom.



The activities of Kurdish parties opposing the Iranian regime have returned to the forefront, becoming a subject of controversy recently, especially with their fighters stationed in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, which borders Iran.



This month, the American president communicated with several leaders of the Kurdish opposition in Iran, hinting at a role that Kurdish fighters might play on land in conjunction with the strikes being carried out by Washington and Tel Aviv against Iran.