في اليوم الـ 19 للحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية مع إيران، نفى قيادي كردي إيراني حصول أي تواصل بين حزبه وواشنطن بشأن دور عسكري للمقاتلين الأكراد الذين يتمركّزون في إقليم كردستان العراق المجاور.


ورداً على سؤالٍ بشأن موقف الحزب الذي يقوده من الضربات على إيران قال الرئيس المشارك لحزب الحياة الحرة الكردستاني «PJAK»، أمير كريمي:«نؤيد السلام ولسنا مع الحرب، هذا مبدأنا، ليس كحزب فقط بل كأمة كردية أيضاً». وأعرب عن قلقه ما سمّاها «الآثار السلبية للحرب على المجتمع الإيراني».


وأضاف في مقابلة مع «العربية.نت» عبر تطبيق زووم: «قلقون من الآثار السلبية للحرب، خصوصا أن الوضع الاقتصادي والمعيشي في إيران يواجه أزمة، لكن الشيء المهم هو أنه عندما يكون هدف الهجمات هو النظام الإيراني الذي قتل الآلاف من المواطنين الإيرانيين قبل شهرين، فإن معارضة هذه الحرب تصبح صعبة»، وفق تعبيره.


وزاد قائلا: «نحن مستعدون للثورة أكثر من الحرب، فالشعب الكردي يواجه ويقاوم حرب إبادة منذ مائة عام، والآن بدأ وقت التغيير والحرية ويجب أن يفسح النظام الدكتاتوري في طهران المجال لنظام ديمقراطي».


واعتبر أن حزبه لديه القدرة على الحرب، لكننا نعرّف أنفسنا كفاعلين في إرساء الديمقراطية أكثر من كوننا جنوداً، نحن مصممون على حماية شعبنا حتى النهاية وإذا فُرضت علينا الحرب، فبالتأكيد سندافع عن أنفسنا. لدينا القوة والجميع يرى ذلك.


ورأى القيادي الكردي أن «سلطة الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية غير شرعية، وقد بقيت في الحكم بالقوة والعنف والإعدام والقمع، ويجب أن ترحل وتحل محلها سلطة ديمقراطية شرعية». وشدد على أنه حان الوقت لإيران أن تتحرر من هذا الكابوس وتتنفس هواء الحرية.


وعاد نشاط الأحزاب الكردية المعارضة للنظام الإيراني إلى الواجهة مجدداً ليشكل موضع جدل في الآونة الأخيرة خصوصا مع تمركز مقاتليها في إقليم كردستان العراق المجاور لإيران.


وتواصل الرئيس الأمريكي هذا الشهر مع عدد من قادة المعارضة الكردية في إيران ملمحاً إلى دورٍ قد يلعبه المقاتلون الأكراد برّاً بالتزامن مع الضربات التي تشنها واشنطن وتل أبيب على إيران.