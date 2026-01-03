علمت مصادر «عكاظ » أن وزارة الرياضة الكويتية لديها الرغبة في استضافة كأس السوبر السعودي على أرض الشقيقة الكويت خلال الفترة القادمة، وأن هناك اجتماعات ومخاطبات مستمرة مع الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم من أجل الوصول لقرار نهائي بهذا الشأن، حيث أن التنسيق بين الجهات المعنية وصل إلى مراحل متقدمة، وأن هناك متابعة حثيثة للتفاصيل النهائية قبل التوصل إلى اتفاق رسمي يعلن من قبل الأطراف المعنية خلال الأيام القادمة، إذ يحرص الطرفان على تعزيز التعاون الرياضي بين المملكة ودولة الكويت في هذا الإطار، بما يسهم في إثراء الفعاليات الرياضية ويعزز مكانة المنطقة في احتضان البطولات الكبرى.