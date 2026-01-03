Sources from "Okaz" have learned that the Kuwaiti Ministry of Sports is interested in hosting the Saudi Super Cup on the sisterly land of Kuwait in the upcoming period. There are ongoing meetings and communications with the Saudi Football Federation to reach a final decision in this regard, as coordination between the concerned parties has reached advanced stages. There is also close monitoring of the final details before reaching an official agreement to be announced by the involved parties in the coming days. Both parties are keen to enhance sports cooperation between the Kingdom and the State of Kuwait in this context, contributing to enriching sports events and strengthening the region's position in hosting major championships.