سلّم أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز مساء اليوم (الجمعة) كأس الأمير نايف بن عبدالعزيز، رحمه الله، وذلك ضمن سباقات ميدان الملك عبدالعزيز للفروسية بمدينة الرياض، التي تُقام ضمن فعاليات كؤوس الملوك والأمراء، وينظمها نادي سباقات الخيل.

وبارك أمير المنطقة الشرقية لأبناء الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز، رحمه الله، فوز الجواد «مايكل سكوفيلد» بكأس الأمير نايف بن عبدالعزيز لمسافة 1600 متر، حيث تسلّم الكأس الأمير متعب بن عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز.