The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, presented the Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz Cup, may God have mercy on him, this evening (Friday) as part of the races at King Abdulaziz Equestrian Field in Riyadh, which are held as part of the Kings and Princes Cups events organized by the Horse Racing Club.

The Prince of the Eastern Province congratulated the sons of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, may God have mercy on him, on the victory of the horse "Michael Schofield" in the Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz Cup for a distance of 1600 meters, where the cup was received by Prince Mutab bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz.