The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar (2025), held from December (1) to (18) this year, attracted (1,220,063) fans, in a version that solidified the tournament's status as a pinnacle of Arab football, witnessing the Moroccan national team crowned champions in front of (84,517) fans in the final match at Lusail Stadium, in a competition that featured (16) teams, which scored a total of (77) goals.



The matches took place at (6) world-class stadiums, including Al Bayt Stadium for the opening match and Lusail Stadium for the final, in addition to Ahmad Bin Ali, Education City, Khalifa International, and (974) stadiums, with (16) training pitches allocated for the teams, where (228) training sessions were held.



A total of (2,269) media representatives from (71) countries covered the tournament, with media centers provided and broadcasts through (24) channels and (202.5) hours of coverage, alongside the participation of (12) major media networks to broadcast the matches live in the Arab world.



The tournament also provided an inclusive experience for fans with disabilities, benefiting from descriptive commentary services and sensory assistance rooms, while (3,500) volunteers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and the UAE contributed to the operational processes of the tournament, with (30%) being new volunteers and (70%) having previously participated in past tournaments.



Fan zones contributed to enhancing the festive atmosphere, with (77) small and medium-sized projects and (955) artists presenting cultural and folkloric performances and traditional foods.



At the same time, Qatar hosted the finals of the Club World Cup and the final match of the Under (17) World Cup, in a football season that gathered the most important events of the FIFA.