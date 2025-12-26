استقطبت كأس العرب FIFA قطر (2025)، التي أقيمت خلال الفترة من (1) إلى (18) ديسمبر الجاري، (1,220,063) مشجعًا، في نسخة رسخت مكانة البطولة بصفتها قمة كروية عربية، شهدت تتويج المنتخب المغربي باللقب أمام (84,517) مشجعًا في المباراة النهائية على استاد لوسيل، في منافسة شارك فيها (16) منتخبًا، سجلوا خلالها (77) هدفًا.


وأُقيمت المباريات على (6) استادات عالمية، منها استاد البيت لمباراة الافتتاح واستاد لوسيل للنهائي، إضافة إلى استادات أحمد بن علي والمدينة التعليمية وخليفة الدولي و(974)، مع تخصيص (16) ملعب تدريب للمنتخبات، حيث أقيمت (228) جلسة تدريبية.


وشارك في تغطية البطولة (2,269) ممثلًا إعلاميًا من (71) دولة، مع توفير مراكز إعلامية وبث عبر (24) قناة و(202.5) ساعة تغطية، إلى جانب مشاركة (12) شبكة إعلامية رئيسية لبث المباريات مباشرة في العالم العربي.


كما وفرت البطولة تجربة شاملة للمشجعين من ذوي الإعاقة، حيث استفادوا من خدمات التعليق الوصفي وغرف المساعدة الحسية، فيما أسهم (3,500) متطوع من قطر والسعودية وعُمان والكويت والإمارات في العمليات التشغيلية للبطولة، منهم (30%) متطوعون جدد و(70%) سبق لهم المشاركة في بطولات سابقة.


وأسهمت مناطق المشجعين في تعزيز الأجواء الاحتفالية، بمشاركة (77) مشروعًا صغيرًا ومتوسطًا و(955) فنانًا قدموا عروضًا ثقافية وفلكلورية ومأكولات تقليدية.


وفي الوقت نفسه، استضافت قطر نهائيات كأس القارات للأندية، والمباراة النهائية لكأس العالم تحت (17) عامًا، في موسم كروي جمع أهم فعاليات الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم.