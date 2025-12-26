استقطبت كأس العرب FIFA قطر (2025)، التي أقيمت خلال الفترة من (1) إلى (18) ديسمبر الجاري، (1,220,063) مشجعًا، في نسخة رسخت مكانة البطولة بصفتها قمة كروية عربية، شهدت تتويج المنتخب المغربي باللقب أمام (84,517) مشجعًا في المباراة النهائية على استاد لوسيل، في منافسة شارك فيها (16) منتخبًا، سجلوا خلالها (77) هدفًا.
وأُقيمت المباريات على (6) استادات عالمية، منها استاد البيت لمباراة الافتتاح واستاد لوسيل للنهائي، إضافة إلى استادات أحمد بن علي والمدينة التعليمية وخليفة الدولي و(974)، مع تخصيص (16) ملعب تدريب للمنتخبات، حيث أقيمت (228) جلسة تدريبية.
وشارك في تغطية البطولة (2,269) ممثلًا إعلاميًا من (71) دولة، مع توفير مراكز إعلامية وبث عبر (24) قناة و(202.5) ساعة تغطية، إلى جانب مشاركة (12) شبكة إعلامية رئيسية لبث المباريات مباشرة في العالم العربي.
كما وفرت البطولة تجربة شاملة للمشجعين من ذوي الإعاقة، حيث استفادوا من خدمات التعليق الوصفي وغرف المساعدة الحسية، فيما أسهم (3,500) متطوع من قطر والسعودية وعُمان والكويت والإمارات في العمليات التشغيلية للبطولة، منهم (30%) متطوعون جدد و(70%) سبق لهم المشاركة في بطولات سابقة.
وأسهمت مناطق المشجعين في تعزيز الأجواء الاحتفالية، بمشاركة (77) مشروعًا صغيرًا ومتوسطًا و(955) فنانًا قدموا عروضًا ثقافية وفلكلورية ومأكولات تقليدية.
وفي الوقت نفسه، استضافت قطر نهائيات كأس القارات للأندية، والمباراة النهائية لكأس العالم تحت (17) عامًا، في موسم كروي جمع أهم فعاليات الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم.
The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar (2025), held from December (1) to (18) this year, attracted (1,220,063) fans, in a version that solidified the tournament's status as a pinnacle of Arab football, witnessing the Moroccan national team crowned champions in front of (84,517) fans in the final match at Lusail Stadium, in a competition that featured (16) teams, which scored a total of (77) goals.
The matches took place at (6) world-class stadiums, including Al Bayt Stadium for the opening match and Lusail Stadium for the final, in addition to Ahmad Bin Ali, Education City, Khalifa International, and (974) stadiums, with (16) training pitches allocated for the teams, where (228) training sessions were held.
A total of (2,269) media representatives from (71) countries covered the tournament, with media centers provided and broadcasts through (24) channels and (202.5) hours of coverage, alongside the participation of (12) major media networks to broadcast the matches live in the Arab world.
The tournament also provided an inclusive experience for fans with disabilities, benefiting from descriptive commentary services and sensory assistance rooms, while (3,500) volunteers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and the UAE contributed to the operational processes of the tournament, with (30%) being new volunteers and (70%) having previously participated in past tournaments.
Fan zones contributed to enhancing the festive atmosphere, with (77) small and medium-sized projects and (955) artists presenting cultural and folkloric performances and traditional foods.
At the same time, Qatar hosted the finals of the Club World Cup and the final match of the Under (17) World Cup, in a football season that gathered the most important events of the FIFA.